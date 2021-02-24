NBA Trade Rumors: Are Mavs Interested In Trading Kristaps Porzingis To The Warriors?

While the Dallas Mavericks started the season without Kristaps Porzingis, reports spoke about the team needing him to win. However, after his return, NBA trade rumors are now hinting at a possible trade. With the NBA trade deadline in March approaching soon, rumours have started circulating. Though no actual trade talk seems to have happened, the Mavericks might be considering one.

NBA trade rumors: Will there be a Kristaps Porzingis trade?

With the Luka Doncic at the centre of their roster, the Mavericks are inclined to build a defence around him. While Porzingis has been invaluable to the team, his inconsistency might cause the team to trade him. As per reports, the team is reconsidering Porzingis as their No.2. As per reports, the team has looked into every player who is not their 21-year-old Slovenian star.

According to Bleacher Report, an assistant manager spoke about a Porzingis trade, and now they have 'sniffed around on him'. While nothing seems to be finalised or discussed properly, a trade is likely to happen. Owner Mark Cuban refuted the rumour while speaking to Dallas Morning News on Tuesday (Wednesday IST).

Kristaps Porzingis unfollowed the Mavs on Instagram 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/riyTMQgAa5 — , (@Quickleypls) February 23, 2021

Porzingis Warriors trade rumors

The Dallas Mavericks have reached out to the Golden State Warriors to gauge interest in a Kristaps Porzingis trade, per @IanBegley pic.twitter.com/5HB2KRLrRv — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 23, 2021

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Mavericks spoke about Porzingis to the Golden State Warriors. While the Warriors are hanging on without Klay Thompson, Porzingis might or might not be the player they need. Without the Latvian player, Golden State might still pull off a decent playoff run.

As per a Western Conference executive, Porzingis is a 'scarecrow' out there. "You don't expect him to necessarily be great from the jump, but I've watched Porzingis a couple of times this year, and I'm not sure the guy can guard anybody".

The team also seems to consider Andre Drummond, who the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to trade.

Who might want the Porzingis Mavs contract?

Porzingis is currently on a five-year, $158 million contract. He has three more seasons to go. As per a Western Conference executive who spoke to Bleacher Report, it might not be a contract many are willing to take on. Teams like the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls can be considered.

