Dallas Mavericks To Resume Playing The National Anthem Before NBA Games: Report

The Dallas Mavericks had been playing the national anthem at their home games since the preseason. As the decision was not publicised at all while no fans were invited in the arena, no one noticed. However, as the team allowed fans in the American Airlines Arena for the first time this season, the change was noticed and changed. Now, however, the decision is being altered once again.

Hawks vs Mavericks resumed playing of the national anthem

NBA says teams will play national anthem before games 'in keeping with longstanding league policy' as fans begin to return



Dallas had previously chosen not to play the anthem before games this season pic.twitter.com/SzkwEsZhgV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 10, 2021

This season, the Mavericks played the national anthem for the first time during their Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST) game vs the Atlanta Hawks. Their decision was released after the league's order, which asked all teams to play the anthem as a pregame ritual.

As per reports, it was owner Mark Cuban who made the decision of leaving the national anthem out. However, the NBA wanted teams to continue playing the anthem, especially as fans were slowly being allowed into multiple arenas. In the statement made by the league, Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass instructed teams to play the national anthem "in keeping with longstanding league policy".

However, this somewhat contradicts a statement made by NBA spokesman Tim Frank earlier. When talking to NBC News, Frank mentioned that teams are "permitted to run their pregame operations as they see fit". The policy also needs players to stand for the national anthem, commissioner Adam Silver had made a statement regarding the matter.

While at the bubble, Silver noted that players could kneel in protest. “I recognise that this is a very emotional issue on both sides of the equation in America right now,” Silver said in December, adding that they need rule engagement and not enforcement.

Mark Cuban and the national anthem

Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks will resume playing the Anthem tonight vs. Atlanta. Statement from Cuban, in part: “The hope is that those who feel passionate about the anthem being played will be just as passionate in listening to those who do not feel it represents them.” pic.twitter.com/XnXpd8ThlW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2021

After the league order, Cuban gave a statement of his own. “Going forward, our hope is that people will take the same passion they have for this issue and apply the same amount of energy to listen to those who feel differently than them," he said. Another report by Shams Charania of The Athletic mentioned how the decision was because people thought it did not represent them, and not because they did not love the USA.

Social injustice NBA

Along with the WNBA, the NBA players have been consistent with their efforts. From donating money to speaking up on police brutality, players have dedicated their season at the bubble to the cause. This also included teams boycotting games after Jacob Blake's shooting, something which had various other leagues follow. The league also received flak because of their candid support, including their decision to use arenas as voting centres.

