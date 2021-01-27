NBA Trade Rumours: Clippers And Knicks Interested In Potential Derrick Rose Trade

Last year, some reports hinted at a possible Derrick Rose trade. The Detroit Pistons star was apparently involved in a trade that did not follow through and is under the radar of some teams. The Los Angeles Clippers and the New York Knicks have recently been linked to the 32-year-old, apparently looking for a deal with the Pistons.

Derrick Rose to Clippers or Knicks?

The Clippers and Knicks are interested in trading for Derrick Rose before the trade deadline, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/uEbtQ2liOW — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) January 26, 2021

As the 2020-21 season progresses, Rose is one of the most obvious trade targets for teams. With his contract expiring soon, teams will want to acquire the guard – especially with the Detroit Pistons ranking near-bottom of the Eastern Conference table. Performing consistently, Rose is averaging 14.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Clippers and the Knicks are interested in the veteran, looking for a suitable trade. While both teams are competing on different spectrums, both rosters could benefit from Rose. The Clippers – hoping to redeem themselves after last season's playoffs debacle – could do with an experienced point guard.

The Knicks, theoretically, need Rose more. Failing to score apart from Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, the team is looking to stay competitive. Rose could add a little experience while providing the needed extra ball-handing. Additionally, Rose had also played for their head coach Tom Thibodeau while with the Chicago Bulls and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Knicks might even be at an advantage, being able to absorb Rose's contract with their cap space.

Fans too, seem to be excited for a trade, hoping to see Rose in a more competitive setting.

A Derrick Rose trade to the Lakers is a lot more likely to happen this offseason than it was during the trade deadline, per @SeanDeveney



LA decided against a Rose trade last February because they predicted a strong buyout market and didn’t want to force a trade. pic.twitter.com/XnRK4RbEm4 — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) October 17, 2020

The Lakers, however, have also been linked to Rose. While trade was apparently in talks early last year, the defending champions may look into the deal this year again. Rose could prove to be a consistent backup, complementing LeBron James and Anthony Davis like Kyle Kuzma.

Derrick Rose contract

Rose started playing for the Pistons last year, having played two years with the Timberwolves. He is currently signed to a two-year contract with the Pistons.

Derrick Rose salary

He will have earned $14,542,683 with the Pistons by the end of his contract.

(Image credits: Derrick Rose Instagram)