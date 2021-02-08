NBA Trade Rumors: Derrick Rose Set For Major Move From Detroit Pistons To New York Knicks

Last month, there were multiple NBA trade rumors about Derrick Rose, linking the player to teams like the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks. A Derrick Rose trade has apparently been on the cards for months and has finally been finalised. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the trade to the Knicks this weekend.

Derrick Rose to Knicks

Detroit has agreed to trade guard Derrick Rose to New York for Dennis Smith Jr., and a 2021 second-round pick (via Charlotte), sources tell ESPN. Rose reunites with Tom Thibodeau, who coached him in Chicago and Minnesota. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2021

As per Wojnarowski, the Pistons agreed to the trade which will send Rose to the Knicks. The Pistons would receive Dennis Smith Jr and a 2021 second-round pick (via Charlotte Hornets). While Rose is considered to be at the end of his career, he can prove the much-needed ball handler for the Knicks.

Derrick Rose stats

This season, Rose is averaging 14.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Drafted in 2008, a 22-year-old Rose became the youngest MVP in NBA history. He then played for Chicago Bulls, and averaged 25 points and 7.7 assists for the team that season.

The Knicks, theoretically, also need Rose more than other suitors like the Clippers. Failing to score apart from Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, the team is looking to stay competitive. Rose could add a little experience while providing the needed extra ball-handing. Additionally, Rose has also played for their head coach Tom Thibodeau while with the Chicago Bulls and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The duo will reunite for the third time in New York.

The Knicks are probably at an advantage and can absorb Rose's contract with their cap space. Fans too, have been looking forward to the trade, hoping to see Rose in a more competitive setting.

Previous Derrick Rose rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers have also been linked to Rose. While trade was apparently in talks early last year, the defending champions decided against the trade. Rose could have proven to be a consistent backup, complementing LeBron James and Anthony Davis like Kyle Kuzma.

Derrick Rose contract

Rose started playing for the Pistons last year, having played two years with the Timberwolves. He is currently signed to a two-year contract with the Pistons.

Derrick Rose salary

He will have earned $14,542,683 with the Pistons by the end of his contract.

(Image credits: Derrick Rose Instagram)