NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat Set Sights Strongly On DeMarcus Cousins And PJ Tucker

As the NBA trade deadline nears, rumours are picking up pace. According to recent reports, a DeMarcus Cousins and PJ Tucker trade might be on the cards. While nothing has been confirmed, the Miami Heat are said to be interested in both players.

NBA trade rumors: Is a PJ Tucker, DeMarcus Cousins trade possible?

Owing to their 13-17 win-loss record this season, the Miami Heat are not as consistent as their last season. The team finished as the No.5 seed for the 2019-20 season and has been trying to find a pace this season. While the team has been performing better, the team is apparently looking to add a few more assets to their roster.

Tucker, 35, might provide some depth to the team, providing three-point support. At the moment, the Heat are the worst-ranked teams in three-point shooting. Tucker might also help with defence by playing forward, therefore adding to the team's depth. This season, Tucker is averaging 4.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Heat has shown interest in Cousins before. Heat expecting to get a disabled player's exception for $4.7 M. Golden State and Brooklyn have higher disabled player's exceptions but are also well into luxury tax. Heat could use the $4.7 M when granted and not be in tax. https://t.co/wHKhMfnvaA — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 20, 2021

Cousins – coming off his torn Achilles and ACL – might not be the player he once was. However, he might still be the rebounder and ball-handler they need. He is averaging 12.1 points and 9 rebounds with the Rockets (thought the team has lost those games). Per NBA reports, the team has previously expressed some interest in Cousins.

ESPN reporting Heat interest in PJ Tucker, as we have discussed. — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) February 21, 2021

DeMarcus Cousins contract

Cousins signed a one-year, $2,331,593 contract with the Rockets. He was previously signed with the Los Angeles Lakers worth $3,500,000. He was with Sacramento Kings for seven years, earning $56,862,500 with the team.

PJ Tucker contract

PJ Tucker is currently on a four-year, $31,878,148 contract with the Rockets. His average salary amounts to $7,969,537. He was with the Phoenix Suns for five years, where he earned $16,618,841.

