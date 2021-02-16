NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors, Cavs Engage In Talks Over Sending Andre Drummond To Toronto

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be resting Andre Drummond, nearly six weeks before the NBA trade deadline on March 25. Drummond, 27, will definitely be traded as soon as the team can so they move towards their goal of rebuilding. With young players like Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro already stepping up their game, the Cavaliers might trade Drummond for a younger NBA star.

NBA trade rumors: Is a Drummond Raptors trade possible?

Reporting with @WindhorstESPN: The Cleveland Cavaliers are no longer planning to play center Andre Drummond as they work to trade the two-time All-Star prior to the NBA’s March 25th deadline, sources told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors are discussing a possible Andre Drummond trade. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported about the Cavaliers' intent to trade Drummond, while there are no serious ongoing discussions. Other reports suggest that while the team is resting Drummond now, there is no proper deal on the cards.

Raptors and Cavs are in "active talks" on a potential Andre Drummond deal to the Raps, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/l6duMrU2cy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 15, 2021

While the team is not playing Drummond as they want to trade him, reports spoke about his attitude and play being a problem as well. The centre did not play the game against the Los Angeles Clippers, and also missed the game against the Golden State Warriors. The team and Drummond have reportedly come to a mutual decision about the trade – which involves him sitting out every game till they find him a new team.

That being said, the Cavaliers and Raptors are reportedly looking at a multi-contract deal, which will help match Drummond's salary worth $28.7 million. However, the deal is yet to gain traction. Charania also spoke about other possible trade options, which include Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.

As per reports, Drummond is having difficulty dealing with the situation, especially since he was not looking to move on from the team. Additionally, the team trading for 22-year-old Allen only hints at a rebuild with younger players. Drummond has been a key factor for the team, and has led them to initial victories. He is currently averaging 17.5 assists, 13.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, the team and Drummond are yet to discuss a buyout and are looking for a trade.

Is Andre Drummond salary a problem?

The Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs could also be new landing spots for Drummond. As per ESPN, sources have stated that limiting Drummond's minutes because of Allen will be unfair. While Drummond will sit games out, he will remain with his teammates. His $28.7 million contract remains a problem, especially as teams might find it difficult to match it.

Andre Drummond contract

Drummond is currently in the final year of his five-year, $127,171,313 contract.

(Image credits: Andre Drummond Instagram)