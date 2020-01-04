NBA Trade Rumours: Unhappy CJ McCollum's Fine Form Puts Him On 76ers Radar

The Philadelphia 76ers are keen on signing shooting guard CJ McCollum. The Portland Trail Blazers player has been in fine form this season and would add much-needed firepower to the 76ers. While 76ers are interested in trading the player, it would be interesting to see how much the Trail Blazers sell him for, if they do trade him at all.

Also Read: Toppin Scores 20, No. 20 Dayton Eases Past La Salle 84-58

Damian Lillard drops 35 PTS, lifting the @trailblazers over Washington on the road.



CJ McCollum: 24 PTS, 6 AST

Hassan Whiteside: 23 PTS, 21 REB, 5 BLK

Carmelo Anthony: 16 PTS, 7-9 FGM pic.twitter.com/m0MjF4WCy7 — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2020

NBA Trade Rumours: CJ McCollum on 76ers radar, Al Horford on the way out?

The 76ers have lost three straight games, losing to the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers since defeating the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day. They are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 23-13. Al Horford in recent times has complained about his role in the 76ers offence and it would be interesting to see if the Philadelphia franchise looks to trade the All-Star player.

Also Read: LaMelo Ball Joins Nick Kyrgios In Monetarily Supporting Australia Bushfire Victims

NBA Trade rumours: Why the 76ers are chasing CJ McCollum?

The 76ers' interest in signing CJ McCollum is no surprise considering that he is one of the best scorers in the NBA. The shooting guard averages 22.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Trail Blazers this season, while shooting 45.7 percent from the field, 37.3 percent from beyond the arc and 82.3 percent from the free-throw line. The 76ers already have a massive amount of money tied to Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons and CJ McCollum’s signature certainly won’t come cheap. He signed a 3-year, $100 million deal with the Trail Blazers in the 2019 off-season. He is minting $27,556,959 this season and is expected to make $29,354,152 in 2020-21.

Also Read: NBA All-Star Game: Fans Want Alex Caruso, Tacko Fall To Play

NBA Trade rumours: Inconsistent 76ers seek a change in fortunes

Before the NBA season started, many pundits picked the 76ers to meet the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Philly has been inconsistent this season, and if CJ McCollum is traded in, one can expect a change in their fortunes. A CJ McCollum-inclusive 76ers can replicate their impressive performance against Milwaukee on Christmas consistently, and would truly make them a tough team to beat.

Also Read: Heat Edge Past Raptors 84-76, Bam Adebayo Posts Double-double: Highlights