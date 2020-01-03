Heat Edge Past Raptors 84-76, Bam Adebayo Posts Double-double: Highlights

Miami Heat defeated the Toronto Raptors 84-76 on Thursday night (Friday morning IST) at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, USA. Bam Adebayo scored a double-double for the Heat with 15 points and 14 rebounds. The Raptors total of 76 was their lowest in more than four years. The previous was during a game against the Heat in 2015. This is also the second-lowest score by a team during the NBA 2019-20 season. Tyler Herro scored 13 points, while Goran Dragic added 13 points for the Heat. The Heat are now 2-0 against the Raptors this season, bouncing back after their 123-105 loss against the Toronto Raptors. Derrick Jones Jr scored 10 points from the bench, while Jimmy Butler had 8 points and 12 assists.

Also read | Raptors vs Pacers highlights: Pacers trump Kyle Lowry's 30 pts to end Raptors' winning run

Serge Ibaka was the top scorer for the Raptors with 19 rebounds and 10 rebounds. Kyle Lowry added 15 points. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and OG Anunoby added 13 and 12 points respectively. The Raptors fell short against the Heat's defence, shooting only 31.5% and making only 14.3% of their three-point attempts. Anunoby made all three of his free throw attempts after being fouled on a three-point attempt and levelled the score at 60 during Q3. However, Heat went on a 17-5 run during Q4 and limited the Raptors to 16 points with 12 minutes left on the clock. Here are the Raptors vs Heat highlights.

Also read | Jimmy Butler tickles funny bones with Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo during magazine cover shoot

Raptors vs Heat highlights: Miami Heat edge past Toronto Raptors in an 84-76 encounter, Bam Adebayo leads with 15 points

Also read | Raptors reporter reveals untold story about Vince Carter’s famous 2000 NBA Dunk Contest

NBA: Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat player ratings

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler - 5/10

Meyers Leonard – 5.5/10

Duncan Robinson - 6/10

Bam Adebayo - 6/10

Kendrick Nunn - 5/10

Derrick Jones Jr – 6/10

Goran Dragic – 6.5/10

Tyler Herro – 6/10

Toronto Raptors

OG Anunoby – 5.5/10

Serge Ibaka – 6/10

Chris Boucher – 6/10

Fred VanVleet – 4/19

Patrick McCaw – 3/10

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson – 6/10

Kyle Lowry – 5/10

Also read | Miami Heat team of the decade: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade & Chris Bosh left legacy in East