NBA Trade Rumours: Kyle Lowry Could Join Pistons To Salvage Their Season, Claims Report

With the 2019 season of NBA underway, many franchises are getting a clear picture of the positive and negative sides of their team. Some teams are happy with their performance, while some are looking for tweaks. Few teams at the bottom of the rankings need a star player to boost the performance of their current squad. Some teams are just one player away from joining the elite list of the league. And the only way to get strong players in their teams is through trades. Though these trades are not confirmed, any one of these NBA trade rumours could come to be true down the line.

NBA: Trade Rumours that might come true

Detroit should trade Kyle Lowry

After Kawhi Leonard parted ways from Toronto Raptors, it was believed that their All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry will also leave the team. Some believe that the All-Star point guard will be the top candidates before the February trade deadline. According to Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, the Detroit Pistons are keeping a close eye at Kyle Lowry’s past performances and would like to trade the Toronto Raptors player.

“He’s exactly the kind of player who could salvage Detroit’s season,” wrote Andy Bailey.

Hornets interested in Andre Drummond

Hornets are reportedly busy remaking the roster and they have got some good players. But, according to reports, there is still someone they want and that is Pistons' big man Andre Drummond. Reports suggest that Hornets had an eye on Drummond for over a year and they wanted to sign him since then. Pistons owner Tom Gores earlier made it clear that keeping Drummond in Detroit is their top priority, but Drummond has been clear that he intends to test free agency, even if he re-signs with the Pistons thereafter.

