Warriors Could Make A Move To Acquire Washington Wizards Star Bradley Beal: Report

With the 2019-20 season wrapped up, multiple rumours about trades are now being discussed. This includes the Golden State Warriors, who nosedived to the bottom of the NBA table after a season plagued with injuries. While the team acquired Andrew Wiggins earlier this year (along with the No. 2 pick for the Draft), reports claim that Golden State will try to aim for a third star to complement Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the coming season for a here-and-now approach to the championship.

Bradley Beal trade: Are the Warriors interested in the Wizards star?

Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Bradley Beal could end up with the Warriors in the coming season. During The Hoop Collective, Windhorst said that with Wiggins and the No. 2 pick in this year's draft, the team could easily trade for Beal. While Beal has been snubbed from All-Star selection and the All-NBA Team, the 27-year-old has not spoken about leaving the Wizards.

Bradley Beal says he wants to finish his career with the Wizards



"I want to win and we got to win. And I know we can win. I know it’s a place where we can win and I know it’s a place where we can get guys to come here to win."



(Via @hoopshype ) pic.twitter.com/jlz3KEbdDR — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 16, 2020

Though Beal did not play in the NBA restart, he had the best season of his career at an average of 30.5 points, 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc. However, he was left out of the All-Star team and became the first player in the NBA to average at least 30 points and 6 assists and not make it to the All-NBA team.

During a recent interview, Beal stated that he wants to complete his NBA career with the Wizards. "I want to win and we got to win," Beal said, confident that his team can win. This year, the Wizards were also without John Wall the entire 2019-20 season, who is recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The Warriors, on the other hand, were without Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. While Kevin Durant left in free agency, Curry broke his hand after playing four games for the team in 2019. He was sidelined since October 2019 and returned for one game in March before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thompson had torn his ACL during the 2019 Finals and was recovering the whole season. With both stars back in training, the Warriors are looking to make a comeback as championship contenders.

