NBA Trade Rumours: Nets Set To Splash Big For Acquiring Kevin Love From Reeling Cavaliers

The NBA has seen its longest trade drought since 1968 this season. Rumour has it that this no-trade streak could finally be brought to an end, courtesy Brooklyn Nets. The likes of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are already on the Nets' roster, which provides the Nets with as competitive a core as any team in the Eastern Conference. However, the Nets are reportedly looking to go one better, with a move for Cleveland Cavaliers' sharpshooter, Kevin Love.

As NBA trade possibilities expand beginning Dec. 15, Cleveland’s prepared to listen to trade offers for All-Star forward Kevin Love. Story: https://t.co/u59srZBws0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 7, 2019

Nets Trade Rumours: Kevin Love on the radar

An ESPN report indicates that the Cleveland Cavaliers are ready to listen to offers for Kevin Love. With the Cavaliers languishing at the second last position in the Eastern Conference standings, a move to the Brooklyn Nets will make sense for both parties, considering that the Nets could very well be in contention for the playoffs this season. The likes of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have not featured in most games for the Nets this season. With the arrival of Kevin Love, however, the five-time NBA All-Star's rebounding and long-distance shooting could provide the ideal foil for the abilities of Irving and Durant, once they return to full fitness.

Nets Trade Rumours: Nets could recreate Cavaliers' historic core

Kevin Love's salary, however, could prove to be somewhat of a stumbling block, if the Cavaliers are willing to trade. However, if the Nets are to end their decades of title drought, Kevin Love could very well be the man to lead the charge. Another interesting take is that the Nets could recreate a version of the Cavaliers’ core that made history in the 2015-16 NBA season by becoming the first NBA team to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals. While the Cavaliers' 2015-16 core included LeBron James, once fit, Kevin Durant could play the LeBron role for the Nets. The Blazers, Celtics and Nuggets have also reportedly shown interest in Kevin Love.

