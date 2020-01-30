Vanessa Bryant Finally Renders Public Statement About Kobe Bryant And Gianna's Death

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives during a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday. While the world offered support and honoured all the lives lost, Vanessa Bryant and the rest of the family continued to grieve in private. On Wednesday, Vanessa Bryant finally released her statement by posting a long message on Instagram.

Kobe Bryant death: Vanessa Bryant finally opens up about Kobe Bryant and Gianna’s death

Vanessa Bryant started her heartfelt message by thanking everyone who has come forward to support them. She further thanked everyone for their prayers, saying that she and her family definitely need them. Vanessa then spoke about their family, letting everyone know that they are devastated about the sudden deaths. She extended her grief to other families who lost their loved ones in the crash, revealing that no words can describe their pain right now. Vanessa Bryant also takes comfort in knowing that both Kobe and Gianna knew that they were loved, and called them their ‘blessings’ that were taken away too soon. Though it is difficult for all of them, they are trying to go on with their lives, sure that Gianna and Kobe Bryant are shining light on the paths they should take.

Towards the end of the message, Vanessa Bryant asks everyone to allow their family the privacy they need to grieve. She also thanks everyone for being sharing their grief and support with the family. For everyone else affected by the loss, Vanessa Bryant and the Mamba Sports Foundation have set up the MambaOnThree Fund. She even shared a link that allows people to donate.

After news of the crash, Vanessa Bryant made her Instagram account private. She posted the message by making her account public again and has since gained millions of new followers. Vanessa Bryant also changed her profile photo to one of Kobe Bryant and Gianna.

