The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Vince Carter Receives Standing Ovation From Orlando Faithful As His Mother Watches On

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: Atlanta Hawks' Vince Carter receives standing from Orlando Magic's home crowd during the Hawks vs Magic game on Monday (Tuesday morning IST).

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vince Carter

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard and NBA veteran Vince Carter received a standing ovation during the Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic game on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). Vince Carter is currently playing the last season of his 22-year record-breaking NBA career. Vince Carter's mother was also in attendance for the game. Carter played two seasons with Orlando Magic (NBA 2008-09, NBA 2009-10). Atlanta Hawks defeated Orlando Magic 101-93. Vince Carter recorded 4 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists from the bench. Orlando is located in the state of Florida, which is Carter's home state. 

Also read | LeBron James and Vince Carter share heartfelt hug post Lakers vs Hawks game: WATCH

NBA: Vince Carter receives a standing ovation from Orlando Magic crowd, with his mother in attendance

Also read | Ja Morant nearly ends Kevin Love's NBA career with Vince Carter-like poster dunk

Also read | NBA 2019-20 trade rumours: Orlando Magic eyeing move for DeMar DeRozan

Orlando Magic players also selected their favourite dunk of Vince Carter over the years and paying tribute to the NBA star. Carter also received a standing ovation during his last game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, December 17 (Thursday, December 18 IST) while playing the New York Knicks. Last season, he also received a standing ovation in Toronto by the Raptors fans for what could be his potential last game in Canada. This season, Carter is averaging at 5.3 points per game for the Atlanta Hawks while making 66.7% of his free throws. 

Also read | NBA 2019-20: Atlanta Hawks' Vince Carter becomes the fifth player in NBA history to play 1,500 games

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GEN RAWAT'S FINAL SPEECH AS COAS
HARDEEP SINGH DENIES SHUT DOWN
CONGRESS QUESTIONS CDS APPOINTMENT
YES TO A SEQUEL OF CHANDRAMUKHI?
CRICKETERS & CELEBS MISS MS DHONI
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL