Ja Morant Nearly Ends Kevin Love's NBA Career With Vince Carter-like Poster Dunk

The Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from a 12-point deficit in Quarter 4 to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 114-107 in their Friday evening NBA game. This was the second time that the Cavaliers won back-to-back games this season. Jordan Clarkson top scored with 33 points, while Kevin Love chipped in with 21 points, including five 3-pointers and 13 rebounds. Love's clutch shot gave the Cavaliers a 109-107 lead with 1 minute and 3 seconds left. Collin Sexton made three free throws and rookie Darius Garland added two to put the game away.

Also Read: Ja Morant Puts Aron Baynes On The Poster With An Incredible Dunk, Watch Video

Ja Morant dunk that missed the rim

Memphis Grizzlies blew away their lead to hand Cavaliers the victory. Even though Memphis lost the game, their rookie Ja Morant nearly shot a poster dunk that was more worthy of the highlight reel. Midway through the first quarter, Ja Morant picked up a loose ball at the top of the 3 point arc. He exploded into the open space in front of him and prepared himself to launch towards the basket, Kevin Love stepped in to try and draw a charge but instead, Ja Morant decided to just jump over Love. Unfortunately, he came up short with the dunk. The officials didn’t call a charge on Morant and let play continue. Even though Morant didn’t complete the hurdle, the attempt was stunning from every angle, reminding many of Vince Carter.

Also Read: Grizzlies' Ja Morant Asks NBA To Move Cameramen From Baseline After Recent Injury

Ja almost ended my professional career with this dunk...that kid is something special 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/5SxCItAMba — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) December 21, 2019

Vince Carter dunk

Former Atlanta Hawks star Vince Carter made this legendary dunk while playing for the United States at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. He jumped over a 7-foot player Frederic Weis to make that dunk. Had Morant made that dunk, he would have been right up there with Carter and also ended the “dunk of the season” debate right now. Morant is averaging 18.4 points, 6.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 23 starts.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumours: Kevin Love On Verge Of Leaving Cleveland Cavaliers For Boston Celtics

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumours: Knicks Could Target DeMar DeRozan And Kevin Love Among Others