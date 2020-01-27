NBA World Devastated After Kobe Bryant And Gianna's Tragic Death; Tributes Pour For Mamba

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna passed away after a tragic helicopter crash in California on Sunday. Their sudden deaths left the NBA world devasted, shocked at the sudden news. Here's how the NBA paid their respects after Kobe Bryant's death.
Also read | Kobe Bryant and Kobe Bryant daughter Gianna death: NBA players devasted
Please no. Please god no. It can’t be true.— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 26, 2020
God, we ALL need you!— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) January 26, 2020
Someone please tell me this Kobe news ain’t real— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) January 26, 2020
Please God no...— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 26, 2020
This can’t be true .......— Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 26, 2020
Can’t be real— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) January 26, 2020
Dirk Nowitzki posted a heartfelt message about Kobe and Gianna Bryant. pic.twitter.com/QMO9gbvCvf— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 27, 2020
Quit playing— Paul George (@Yg_Trece) January 26, 2020
Wow. So Sad 🙏🏾— Jason Thompson (@jtthekid) January 26, 2020
Plz God No. Not Kobe— Shane Larkin (@ShaneLarkin_3) January 26, 2020
Shit is scary. And sad.— Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) January 26, 2020
Also read | Kobe Bryant and Kobe Bryant daughter Gianna death causes Trae Young to break into tears
Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020
Also read | Kobe Bryant death: Shaquille O'Neal 'IN PAIN' after learning about Kobe and Kobe Bryant daughter Gianna death
Kobe Bryant played with the Lakers for two decades, starting as an 18-year-old rookie in 1996. Bryant retired in 2016, third on the all-time NBA scoring list. He had five NBA championships to his name, winning NBA MVP in 2008. Bryant had a career average of 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Kobe Bryant even paired up with LeBron James for the Olympics, winning the country two gold medals in 2008 and 2012 respectively.
Also read | Kobe Bryant death: Pelicans pay tribute after Kobe and Kobe Bryant daughter Gianna death
Just like her father, Gianna was also a talented basketball player. She was playing for her high school's basketball team and recently started attending NBA games with Bryant. After Bryant's retirement, Gianna was the one who got him back into NBA.
Kobe Bryant fans gathered around Staples Center, where the Grammys were being held. The San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors stopped their game to honour Kobe Bryant, committing a violation on 24 seconds. Twenty four was Bryant's jersey number for the second half of his career. Dallas Mavericks also paid a tribute to him, stating that no player will ever wear the 24 number jersey in his honour.