NBA World Devastated After Kobe Bryant And Gianna's Tragic Death; Tributes Pour For Mamba

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna passed away after a tragic helicopter crash in California on Sunday. Their sudden deaths left the NBA world devasted, shocked at the sudden news. Here's how the NBA paid their respects after Kobe Bryant's death.

Kobe Bryant death: A devasted NBA world pays tribute to Kobe Bryant after his tragic death

Please no. Please god no. It can’t be true. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 26, 2020

God, we ALL need you! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) January 26, 2020

Someone please tell me this Kobe news ain’t real — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) January 26, 2020

Please God no... — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 26, 2020

This can’t be true ....... — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 26, 2020

Can’t be real — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) January 26, 2020

Dirk Nowitzki posted a heartfelt message about Kobe and Gianna Bryant. pic.twitter.com/QMO9gbvCvf — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 27, 2020

Quit playing — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) January 26, 2020

Wow. So Sad 🙏🏾 — Jason Thompson (@jtthekid) January 26, 2020

Plz God No. Not Kobe — Shane Larkin (@ShaneLarkin_3) January 26, 2020

Shit is scary. And sad. — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant death: His last tweet was to LeBron James, congratulating him

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant death: The Laker legend's NBA career

Kobe Bryant played with the Lakers for two decades, starting as an 18-year-old rookie in 1996. Bryant retired in 2016, third on the all-time NBA scoring list. He had five NBA championships to his name, winning NBA MVP in 2008. Bryant had a career average of 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Kobe Bryant even paired up with LeBron James for the Olympics, winning the country two gold medals in 2008 and 2012 respectively.

Kobe Bryant daughter: Gianna was a budding basketball player

Just like her father, Gianna was also a talented basketball player. She was playing for her high school's basketball team and recently started attending NBA games with Bryant. After Bryant's retirement, Gianna was the one who got him back into NBA.

Kobe Bryant death: The world pays tribute to the Black Mamba

Kobe Bryant fans gathered around Staples Center, where the Grammys were being held. The San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors stopped their game to honour Kobe Bryant, committing a violation on 24 seconds. Twenty four was Bryant's jersey number for the second half of his career. Dallas Mavericks also paid a tribute to him, stating that no player will ever wear the 24 number jersey in his honour.