Stephen Curry's Surprise Was Evident As Bradley Beal Drops 22 Points During Q1 Vs Warriors

Basketball News

Stephen Curry, who was watching the Warriors vs Wizards game from the stands, could not hide his disbelief at Bradley Beal’s 22 points during the game's Q1.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Stephen Curry

Bradley Beal, who recently scored back-to-back 50 point games, continued his scoring spree against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. Bradley Beal finished the game with 34 points. The Washington Wizards defeated the Warriors 124-110.

Also read | Steph Curry posts right-handed dunk during Warriors training amidst March return rumours

Warriors vs Wizards highlights: Stephen Curry was in disbelief as Bradley Beal dropped 22 points in one quarter

Bradley Beal tied his career-high for the first quarter with his 22 points against the Warriors. Stephen Curry, who was watching the Warriors vs Wizards game from the stands, could not hide his disbelief at Bradley Beal’s 22 points. In the video, Stephen Curry is seen shaking head as Bradley Beal scored a basket.

Also read | Steph Curry, Lou Williams 'love' new NBA All-Star 2020 game format

Warriors vs Wizards highlights: Bradley Beal makes franchise record against Warriors

Also read | Stephen Curry, Thompson play rock-paper-scissors to decide who would honour Andre Iguodala

Warriors vs Wizards highlights: Wizards defeat Warriors 124-110

The Warriors, who had snapped their losing streak by defeating Suns, lost to Bradley Beal and the Wizards. Bradley Beal scored 34 points and 8 assists, while shooting 41.7% from the field, 77.8% from the three-point range and 87.5% from the free-throw line. Davis Bertans followed with 29 points. Andrew Wiggins scored team-high 27 points for the Warriors. Jordan Pool and Mychal Mulder both added 17 points.

Bradley Beal stats: Bradley Beal drug tested by NBA after posting back-to-back drug tests

Also read | Steph Curry return date: Warriors star to NBA after injury set to be vs Washington Wizards in March: Report

Stephen Curry injury: Steph Curry return date

Warriors star Stephen Curry has been sidelined for most of the NBA 2019-20 season due to a broken hand. Stephen Curry, who spent almost three months in rehabilitation, was expected for a return during the Warriors vs Wizards game. However, Warriros head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Stephen Curry will be playing another game, as he needs some more practice. 

Published:
