Stephen Curry's Surprise Was Evident As Bradley Beal Drops 22 Points During Q1 Vs Warriors

Bradley Beal, who recently scored back-to-back 50 point games, continued his scoring spree against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. Bradley Beal finished the game with 34 points. The Washington Wizards defeated the Warriors 124-110.

Also read | Steph Curry posts right-handed dunk during Warriors training amidst March return rumours

Warriors vs Wizards highlights: Stephen Curry was in disbelief as Bradley Beal dropped 22 points in one quarter

Beal dropped 22 in the 1st and it even had Steph in disbelief 😂 pic.twitter.com/2aoZ5BeUO2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 2, 2020

Bradley Beal tied his career-high for the first quarter with his 22 points against the Warriors. Stephen Curry, who was watching the Warriors vs Wizards game from the stands, could not hide his disbelief at Bradley Beal’s 22 points. In the video, Stephen Curry is seen shaking head as Bradley Beal scored a basket.

Also read | Steph Curry, Lou Williams 'love' new NBA All-Star 2020 game format

Warriors vs Wizards highlights: Bradley Beal makes franchise record against Warriors

Bradley Beal has scored at least 25 points in each of his last 18 games, breaking a tie with Walt Bellamy for the longest such streak in @WashWizards history. pic.twitter.com/D7kczw7hWM — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) March 2, 2020

25+ PTS in 18 straight games for Bradley Beal... a @WashWizards franchise record! pic.twitter.com/v6jBOUO9fx — NBA (@NBA) March 2, 2020

Also read | Stephen Curry, Thompson play rock-paper-scissors to decide who would honour Andre Iguodala

Warriors vs Wizards highlights: Wizards defeat Warriors 124-110

The Warriors, who had snapped their losing streak by defeating Suns, lost to Bradley Beal and the Wizards. Bradley Beal scored 34 points and 8 assists, while shooting 41.7% from the field, 77.8% from the three-point range and 87.5% from the free-throw line. Davis Bertans followed with 29 points. Andrew Wiggins scored team-high 27 points for the Warriors. Jordan Pool and Mychal Mulder both added 17 points.

Bradley Beal stats: Bradley Beal drug tested by NBA after posting back-to-back drug tests

“I guess the league don’t want me to score 50. I had a drug test today.”



Bradley Beal said he hadn’t seen a team guard him with a box-and-one since high school.



Said he told Garrett Temple, “I can’t believe you guys are in this damn box-and-one.” pic.twitter.com/lpK28dbgbG — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 27, 2020

Also read | Steph Curry return date: Warriors star to NBA after injury set to be vs Washington Wizards in March: Report

Stephen Curry injury: Steph Curry return date

Stephen Curry has been determined and preparing to play on March 1, but sides determined Friday that he will not return Sunday vs. Wizards. Warriors want Curry to have more practice time and target return is uncertain, sources say. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 29, 2020

Warriors star Stephen Curry has been sidelined for most of the NBA 2019-20 season due to a broken hand. Stephen Curry, who spent almost three months in rehabilitation, was expected for a return during the Warriors vs Wizards game. However, Warriros head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Stephen Curry will be playing another game, as he needs some more practice.