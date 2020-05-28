Kobe Bryant's Early Life And Career To Be Written About In New Book Releasing In 2021

A new book chronicling the life of late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant will be releasing in 2021. The book's author, Mike Sielski, announced the project via his Twitter account on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). Sielski has grown up in Philadelphia just like Kobe Bryant and will be writing about the NBA star's early life and career.

Also read | Kobe Bryant book release: New Kobe Bryant book debuts atop best-seller list

'Remember His Name: The Rise of Kobe Bryant' book written by Mike Sielski to be released next year

So...I have news. I've reached an agreement on my next book: "Remember His Name: The Rise of Kobe Bryant." It's scheduled for Fall '21 & will tell Kobe's origin story: his family history/early life, his career at @LMHSAces, & his development as a person/basketball star. #Lakers — Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski) May 27, 2020

Also read | Kobe Bryant book release: Kobe Bryant book becomes bestseller in children's category on Amazon

Mike Sielski's new book on Kobe Bryant to focus on the Lakers legend's high school career

As per Sielski's tweet, Remember His Name: The Rise of Kobe Bryant is scheduled for Fall 2021. It will be Bryant's original story that talks about his family, life while growing up in Philadelphia and his high school career at Lower Merion. Sielski also added that the book will talk about Bryant's transformation as a person and basketball legend. A fixed date for the book is yet to be revealed.

Fans reacted positively to the announcement, commenting that they are excited about the book. Sielski currently works with the Philadelphia Inquirer and was also named the top sports columnist in the USA by the Associated Press' Sports Editors.

Previously, author Roland Lazenby has written three books on Bryant – Mad Game: The NBA Education of Kobe Bryant, Kobe Bryant: Showboat and Showboat: The Life of Kobe Bryant. The five-time NBA Champion has himself written multiple books like The Mamba Mentality: How I Play and his fictional book series called Wizenard (co-authored by Wesley King). His last book, Geese Are Never Swans, is set to release on July 21.

Also read | Kobe Bryant book release: Vanessa Bryant gives glimpse of last Kobe Bryant book 'Geese Are Never Swans'

Bryant grew up in Philadelphia before starting his NBA career in 1996. He played twenty years with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA Championships (2000-02, 2009, 2010). Bryant retired in 2016 with a career average of 25 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field, 32.9% from the three-point range and 83.7% from the free-throw line. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash this January.

Also read | Vanessa Bryant bodyarmor: How much is the Vanessa Bryant bodyarmor inheritance?