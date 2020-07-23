Nuggets' Bol Bol Drug Tested After Strong 16-point Performance During Scrimmage Vs Wizards

Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards resumed their 2019-20 season by playing their first of three inter-squad scrimmages on Wednesday (Thursday IST). Nuggets rookie Bol Bol dominated the game by dropping 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks during the Nuggets' 98-82 win over the Wizards. However, the league called for a 'random' drug test following Bol Bol's performance.

Bol Bol drug test: Bol Bol's NBA scrimmage scores cause NBA to drug test Nuggets rookie

Bol Bol was scheduled for a random drug test after this game, per Nuggets PR. — Mike Singer (@msinger) July 22, 2020

The Nuggets resumed their season with an unusual line-up which had Nikola Jokic at point guard. However, 20-year-old center Bol Bol proved his versatility while on the court as he dropped three-pointers, defended the rim and made an impressive assist on a fast break. The University of Oregon product and son of NBA icon Manute Bol missed the 2019-20 season due to a foot injury and made his debut at the NBA bubble.

Bol Bol follows his own miss in transition and is up to 16 PTS, 10 REB, 5 BLK! #WholeNewGame



📱💻: https://t.co/mZ74IapAp7 pic.twitter.com/la8ykTnxO9 — NBA (@NBA) July 22, 2020

The Sudan native made an impact early in the game as he blocked a shot, grabbed the rebound and ran a one-man fast break before hitting a neat three-pointer halfway through the first period. He even showed off a Euro step in transition, though he missed the following layup. However, the seven-footer rebounded his own missed layup and dunked. Fans praised the rookie for his impressive performance and reacted to the NBA's decision to conduct a drug test. Many believe that a 20-year-old can easily play well, and wanted the league to stop terming the tests a 'random'.

Bol Bol vs Wizards: Fans react to Bol Bol drug test based on NBA scrimmage scores

Steroids allowed him to hit 3 pointers. Only makes sense. — x - TC⚡️ (@ThunderCounty) July 22, 2020

He's gonna test positive for "Michael's Secret Stuff" — Cody Ulm 😷 (@CodyUlm) July 22, 2020

They really need to remove the random part about their “drug test” — Mr.PoppaTx (@MrPoppaTx) July 22, 2020

Danced to close to the sun!



But seriously he's a young dude I doubt he's juicing.



Rock on young man! — Bradford Bates (@Freetheblizz) July 23, 2020

I thought drugs tested were temporarily suspended for the remainder of the season — ᗷᒪᗩᑢᖽᐸᖶᓍᕵ (@Bballilluminous) July 22, 2020

NBA Scrimmage stats: Bol Bol vs Wizards scrimmage

The Nuggets drafted Bol as the 44th pick in 2019. While his limited time with Oregon showed off some of his skill, his injury halted his stint with the Ducks after nine games while he was averaging 21 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks. The Nuggets will play their second scrimmage against New Orleans Pelicans on July 25 (July 26 IST).

