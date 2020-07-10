BD Vs JNT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Beijing Ducks will face Jilin Northeast Tigers in the upcoming game in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) on July 10 at 5.05 PM (IST) in Taiwan. In the regular season chart, Beijing Ducks are on the fifth spot with a points difference of 101. On the other hand, Jilin Northeast Tigers are on the 8th spot with a points difference of 135.

BD vs JNT Dream11 prediction: BD vs JNT Dream11 top picks and preview

Beijing Ducks have managed to pull off 25 victories from the 38 games they've played and will desperately hunt for a win against Jilin Northeast Tigers. Meanwhile, Jilin Northeast Tigers have won 22 games from their 38. The upcoming BD vs JNT game is expected to determine the future of both the teams in the ongoing CBA season. Here’s a look at BD vs JNT Dream11 top picks and BD vs JNT team.

BD vs JNT Dream11 prediction: BD vs JNT Dream11 team: BD squad

J. Lin (PG), Chou Hi Hsiang (PG), Shuo Fang (SG), Ekpe Udoh (SF), Xiaohui Wang (SF), Yan Xi Zhu (PF), Zhuo Zhang (PF), Justin Hamilton (C), Lin Chang (C)

BD vs JNT Dream11 prediction: BD vs JNT Dream11 team: JNT squad

S. Hill (PG), MingYang Geng (PG), Jin Ming Cui (SG), Changyi Chai (SG), Jiang Yuxing (SF), Yubo Xia (SF), Baio Zhang (PF), JimLin Guo (PF), Cheng Zhong (C), Entong Zhu (C)

BD vs JNT Dream11 prediction: BD vs JNT live: BD predicted starting 5

Lin (PG), Fang (SG), X Di (SF), Udoh (PF), Y Zhu (C)

BD vs JNT Dream11 prediction: BD vs JNT live: JNT predicted starting 5

J. Cui (PG), S. Hill Jr (SG), Yuxing (SF), Zhong (PF), H.Dai (C)

BD vs JNT Dream11 prediction: BD vs JNT Dream11 team

J. Cui (SP), S.Hill Jr (SG), X.Wang (SG), X.Di (SF), C.Zhong (PF), L.Chang (PF), H. Dai (C), Y. Zhu (C)

BD vs JNT live: BD vs JNT Dream11 prediction

As per our BD vs JNT Dream11 prediction, BD start as favourites in this game.

Note: The BD vs JNT Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The BD vs JNT Dream11 team selection and BD vs JNT Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Shutterstock