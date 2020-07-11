PSV vs BRG Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, ECN Czech Super Series T10 Live Info

Prague Spartans Vanguards will take on Brno Rangers in the ECN Czech Super Series T10. The match will be played on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Here is the PSV vs BRG Dream11 prediction, PSV vs BRG Dream11 team news, PSV vs BRG Dream11 top picks, PSV vs BRG Dream11 schedule and PSV vs BRG Dream11 preview.

Also Read | VIR vs PSV Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECN Czech Super Series T10 League live

PSV vs BRG Dream11 prediction: PSV vs BRG Dream11 schedule

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2020

Time: 5.30 PM IST

PSV vs BRG Dream11 prediction: PSV vs BRG Dream11 preview

The ongoing ECS Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 is being played between 16 teams divided into four groups across four venues of the Czech Republic. The league will run from June 13 till July 13. The upcoming match is the third of the four matches scheduled at the venue for Saturday, July 11. This is the final week of the Czech Super Series where all the four winners of their respective ties are head to head against each other.

Also Read | ECN Czech Super Series T10 PSM vs BBCC live streaming, pitch & weather info, match preview

PSV vs BRG Dream11 prediction: PSV vs BRG Dream11 team news

Brno Rangers: Ushan Gunathilake, Dylan Steyn, Somesekhar Banerjee, Saquib Sadiq, Anthony Francis, Rohit Ogale, Amit Vyas, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Balu Babukuttan, Rahat Ali, Somsuvro Basu, Vikram Padigala, Sandeep Tiwari, Arun Mathew

Prague Spartans Vanguards: Satyajit Sengupta, Kranti Venkataswamy, Prasannaa Ganesan, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Parth Bhalodiya, Neeraj Tyagi, Farooq Abdullah Shaik, Ghanshyam Kumar, Karthik Ekambaram, Suhaib Wani, Santhosh Reddy Bemmireddy.

PSV vs BRG Dream11 prediction: PSV vs BRG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Ushan Gunathilake

Batsmen: Somesekhar Banerjee, Anthony Francis, Parth Bhalodiya (c), Kranthi Venkataswamy

All Rounders: Vyshakh Jagannivasan (vc), Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Vikram Padigala

Bowlers: Somsuvro Basu, Rahat Ali, Neeraj Tyagi, Sandeep Tiwari

Also Read | BCC vs PSV Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECN Czech Super Series T10 live info

PSV vs BRG Dream11 prediction: PSV vs BRG Dream11 top picks

Brno Rangers: Ushan Gunathilake, Tripurari Kanhya Lal

Prague Spartans Vanguards: Parth Bhalodiya, Vyshakh Jagannivasan

PSV vs BRG Dream11 prediction

Brno Rangers are the favourites in the game.

Note: The PSV vs BRG Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The PSV vs BRG Dream11 team selection and PSV vs BRG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Icc-cricket.com

Also Read | BCC vs PBVA Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECN Czech Super Series T10 live game info