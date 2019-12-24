Ben Simmons And Shaquille O'Neal Have The Same Average Shot Distance

Ben Simmons is seen as one of the best young players in the game. He is also the future star of NBA. The 2016 No. 1 pick is averaging 14.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists. It makes him an important player in the Philadelphia 76ers lineup. Even Shaquille O'Neal believes that Ben Simmons possesses many of the same talents that Los Angeles Lakers' superstar LeBron James possesses.

Also Read: Ben Simmons Receives 'you Are Average' Chants From Nets' Fans Despite Scoring 20 Points

Ben Simmons shooting percentage same as Shaquille O'Neal

In spite of having the attributes of becoming a good player, Ben Simmons has 22 career 3-point attempts which really makes him bad at shooting from beyond the arc. In a stat tweeted by Micah Adams, he has said that Simmons is currently averaging the same shot distance as Lakers’ centre Shaquille O’Neil. Take a look at it:

The average shot distance for Ben Simmons is 4.7 feet.



The average shot distance for Shaq in 2000-01 was 4.7 feet. — Micah Adams (@MicahAdams13) December 21, 2019

Also Read: Ben Simmons Meets Australian Fan Battling Cancer In Emotional Moment During NBA Game

With age on his side, there is a lot of room for growth for Simmons. The Philadelphia 76ers are currently riding a three-game losing streak. However, it has been Simmons’ performances that has made the headlines. The 76ers sit on the fifth spot of the Eastern Conference table. With 52 games remaining on their regular-season schedule, there’s plenty of time for them to close the gap and reaffirm their status as genuine contenders.

Also Read: Shaquille O'Neal And Adam Sandler Goof Around On NBA Talk Show

NBA: Shaquille O'Neal recently roasts Joel Embiid

Earlier, Shaquille O'Neal roasted Ben Simmons' teammate Joel Embiid for 'not working hard enough'. After the 76ers came out with a narrow 97-92 win over the Denver Nuggets, NBA greats Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley criticised Joel Embiid. According to the TNT duo, Embiid is apparently not working hard enough. Shaquille O'Neal and Barkley believed that the 25-year-old was not living up to his potential and was playing as if he was satisfied with being 'just' good.

Also Read: Shaquille O'Neal Imitates Pitbull; Charles Barkley, EJ And Kenny Burst Out Laughing