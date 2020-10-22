PAN Vs FEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Game Preview

Panathinaikos Athens will take on Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul in a Week 5 game of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Basketball Cup. The PAN vs FEN live match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 pm IST on Thursday, October 22 from the O.A.C.A. Olympic Indoor Hall, Greece. Here is our PAN vs FEN Dream11 prediction, PAN vs FEN Dream11 team and PAN vs FEN Dream11 top picks.

PAN vs FEN Dream11 prediction: Match preview

It is going to be a crucial day for both Panathinaikos Athens and Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul as the teams look to snap out of their sudden losing streaks at the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Basketball Cup. After winning their first match against Khimi 78-76, with the barest of margins, Panathinaikos Athens have been on a downward spiral. They have lost two consecutive matches, against Olympiacos and Barcelona Basquet.

Their defeat against Olympiacos came at a close 71-78 margin, while their loss to Barcelona was with a difference of 89-97. This puts Panathinaikos Athens in 13th place on the table. Despite such close performances and hard work, the team has barely anything to show in terms of points and will have to work harder to clinch games and get some points on the board.

On the other hand, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul had a brilliant start to their EuroLeague Basketball season, winning their first two games to sit on the top 5 of the table. However, two consecutive losses to CSKA and Bayern Munich mean that Fenerbahce are now at 8th place. This will be the perfect match for the team to get back in form and climb back up the points table.

PAN vs FEN playing 11 Dream11 prediction

Panathinaikos Athens predicted starting lineup

Marcus Foster, Konstantinos Mitoglou, Nemanja Nedovic, Ben Bentil, Aaron White

Fenerbahce Istanbul predicted starting lineup

Lorenzo Brown, Jan Vesely, Johnny Hamilton, Jarell Eddie, Nando de Colo

PAN vs FEN Key Players

Panathinaikos Athens - Marcus Foster, Konstantinos Mitoglou, Howard Sant-Roos

Fenerbahce Istanbul - Jan Vesely, Nando de Colo, Jarell Eddie

PAN vs FEN Dream11 team

PG: Howard Sant-Roos

SG: Marcus Foster

SF: Leonidas Kaselakis, Edgaras Ulanovas

PF: Konstantinos Mitoglou, Jarell Eddie, Danilo Barthel

C: Jan Vesley

PAN vs FEN Dream11 prediction

According to our PAN vs FEN match prediction, Fenerbahce Istanbul will win this match.

Note: The PAN vs FEN Dream11 prediction and PAN vs FEN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PAN vs FEN Dream11 team and PAN vs FEN Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Fenerbahce Beko Twitter