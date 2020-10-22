Raptors To Play All Home Games At Louisville's KFC Yum! Center During Next NBA Season?

As plans for the new NBA season are being laid out, commissioner Adam Silver and his governors have a Toronto Raptors-sized problem to deal with. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means that international travel from the United States to Canada has been restricted. With restrictions unlikely to be eased before the potential start days, the Raptors are set to relocate to Louisville temporarily this season, according to reports.

Raptors Louisville: KFC Yum! Center could host Raptors this season amidst Covid-19 scare

According to a Yahoo Sports report, the NBA are planning Martin Luther King Day (January 18) as a potential start date for the new NBA season. The league had earlier planned a Christmas Day start, but the plans have been blown slightly out of proportion considering factors such as player rest, constant travelling and possibility of crowd attendance. A major focus in the upcoming Board of Governors meeting is where do the Raptors play their home games for the upcoming season. Canadian borders remain closed due to the States' handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Raptors will potentially play their home games in Louisville next season, per @VinceGoodwill



Travel to Canada from the United States has been banned due to their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The KFC Yum! Center in Kentucky is NBA-ready. pic.twitter.com/N8DlPgYyc0 — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) October 21, 2020

Toronto-based teams, namely MLB's Toronto Blue Jays and MLS' Toronto FC have played their home games this season in Buffalo and East Hartford, Connecticut, respectively. Louisville's KFC Yum! Center have thrown their hand up to act as the Raptors home for the forthcoming NBA season. Former NBA player and successful businessman Junior Bridgeman has been in contact with the NBA with the venue considered to be NBA-ready.

Louisville wouldn’t be first in line though in the event of relocation or expansion as Seattle is also being considered as a viable option. However, reports suggest that it will be easier to get the Raptors in Louisville for a short period or even sharing a current NBA market.

Reports suggest that Raptors could play some games in New York or Chicago this season if fans are allowed inside stadiums during the upcoming season. Adam Silver has been pushing to fill seats inside the arenas, but a lot will depend on the coronavirus situation prevailing then. It is unlikely that the players will sign up for a bubble situation like in Orlando and NBA have a lot of thinking to do before they announce the schedule for the 2020/21 season.

It also remains to be seen whether the league will be able to implement its full 82-game schedule or changes will be in order to fit the season back into its usual schedule. For now, NBA have a lot of unanswered questions, including where the Raptors play their games next season.

(Image Courtesy: Toronto Raptors Instagram)