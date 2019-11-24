Patrick Beverley Admits He Would've Been 'the Best Drug Dealer' If Not An NBA Player

Dreams do come true, but sometimes it's about the path you choose. LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, who unlike most NBA starters, didn’t get into the NBA immediately after getting drafted. In an interview with ESPN, Patrick Beverley revealed that he would have been a completely different man if he wouldn’t have been where he is right now.

Get the baby out the street. pic.twitter.com/Jg3fJJG9VY — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 23, 2019

Also Read l Kemba Walker suffers freak neck injury during Celtics vs Nuggets game, NBA pours support

Patrick Beverley's bold statement

Beverley spoke about his deep connection with Chicago. Beverley described how things would have been different for the LA Clippers guard if he wouldn’t have found basketball. According to reports, Beverley had been working overseas before finally getting his opportunity with the Houston Rockets. When asked what his life would be without professional sports, the Clippers guard said,

“I probably would’ve been the best drug dealer in the world.”

Also Read l NBA Trade Rumours: Celtics won't trade Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum, claim reports

Fans were surprised after this news went viral, they thought that it was shocking to hear Beverley make these comments as his Twitter page is flooded with messages devoted to god. However, some believed that if Beverley would have become a drug dealer, he would have been the best as Beverley is known for pushing his boundaries.

Also Read l NBA: Kyle Kuzma's new 'goggle' look after nasty eye injury against OKC stumps netizens

Glory to GOD🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) November 23, 2019

Patrick Beverley made his debut with Houston Rockets and since then he has cemented his position in NBA. The guard shares a famous rivalry with Russell Westbrook. Patrick Beverley has been key to Clippers' form this season. Clippers coach Doc Rivers has used Beverley smartly to stop top hoopers from scoring 3s.

Also Read l NBA: Warriors celebrated playoff win by getting high with Snoop Dogg, reveals Matt Barnes