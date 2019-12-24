LeBron James And Stephen Curry’s Rivalry Is Reportedly 'pretty Real'

Though LA Lakers' LeBron James and Stephen Curry share a mutual respect for each other, their rivalry is rumoured to be real. In a recent podcast, their rivalry was discussed and labelled as ‘pretty real’. Both Stephen Curry and LeBron James have competed in the NBA Finals for four back-to-back seasons.

NBA 2019-20: Lakers' LeBron James and Stephen Curry’s rivalry is “pretty real”

According to reports, James apparently has disdain for Curry. On the other hand, Curry reciprocates the feelings, as he has won the same number of titles as him. The rivalry is supposed to date back to the NBA 2016 Finals. LeBron was at his peak when Curry entered and grabbed Lebron’s crown a ‘little bit’ and also gained popularity. James is not the jealous kind, but Curry was suddenly the MVP and was even topping jersey sales in the league. However, James has previously praised Curry and his game in public. Their first altercation was during the 2016 finals when James blocked Curry’s shot. James kept telling Curry off, who retaliated and was ejected for the first time in his career.

King not expected to miss Christmas 🌲



Source close to LeBron says he should be ready to play against the Clippers, per @mcten pic.twitter.com/VBIOdQt02D — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 23, 2019

Many reports also think a rivalry is a good thing since it will add more emotion and passion to the NBA. However, with Stephen Curry sidelined due to his broken hand and the Warriors at the bottom of the league, their rivalry is currently on hold. The Lakers are currently leading the Western Conference, while the Warriors are at the bottom of the table.

