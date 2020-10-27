Patrick Mahomes Pushing For Raptors To Play 2020-21 NBA Season In Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is lobbying for the Toronto Raptors to play their home games in Kansas City for the 2020-21 NBA season. The Raptors are in the hunt for a new home as travel from the United States into Canada remains on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MLB side Toronto Blue Jays faced a similar conundrum as they were forced play the recently concluded regular season in Buffalo, Wisconsin.

Raptors home venue? Mahomes wants Toronto in KC

According to reports in the US, Louisville, Kentucky, is one location the Raptors are considering to play their home games ahead of the upcoming season. The KFC Yum! Center in Louisville will likely be used as an alternative home arena should the Raptors be forced to play the season away from Toronto. However, if it was up to Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback would bring the Raptors to KC. On Monday, the 25-year-old responded to a Bleacher Report tweet, making his intentions clear about bringing basketball back to the city.

Bring them to KC! 💪🏽 https://t.co/di5r6bIAh7 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 26, 2020

While Kansas City has its own MLB and NFL team, the city hasn’t had an NBA franchise since the Kings relocated to Sacramento after the 1984-85 season. Fans of the Raptors surely won't like the idea of their team playing their games away from the Scotiabank Arena. However, if the current travel restrictions remain in place by the time the new season starts, an arrangement will likely be made for the Raptors.

Patrick Mahomes is not the only one who is pushing for the Raptors to play the upcoming season in Kansas City. KC Mayor Quinton Lucas is also among those delighted with the prospect of bringing the Raptors to town, even if it's only for one season. Lucas posted a tweet last week, inviting the Raptors to use the T-mobile Center in the city as their home arena.

I’ve received a few messages on this. Obviously, we already share the #WeTheNorth hashtag, the @Raptors in KC would be a perfect match. We will make sure the right folks know #KCMO and @tmobilecenter are ready. #NBA #MoKanSports https://t.co/UmXNms7dDq — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) October 24, 2020

Quinton Lucas even responded to Patrick Mahomes' tweet on Monday, saying he was "working on it."

According to reports, NBA commissioner Adam Silver is targeting a late-December start date for the upcoming NBA season. Considering the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, it is highly unlike that the travel restrictions will be lifted by then. If KC is a valid option for the team, the T-mobile Center will be the obvious choice for the Raptors home venue. The nearly-19,000-seat arena was inaugurated back in 2007 and has since been used multiple times in KC's pitches for NBA and NHL expansion teams.

(Image Credits: Patrick Mahomes Instagram, Raptors Twitter)