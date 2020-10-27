Giannis Antetokounmpo Doesn't Fail To Tease His Brother Kostas About Winning The Title

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated early from the 2020 NBA playoffs, failing to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals despite having the best regular-season record. However, Giannis' brother Kostas, who plays with the Los Angeles Lakers, won his first NBA title. The two-time NBA MVP congratulated Kostas on social media, stating that he was proud of him. In a recent Instagram video, though, Giannis is seen roasting Kostas for his title win.

Giannis Instagram: Bucks star teases Kostas about his title win with the Lakers

Deep down, you know Giannis is jelly about his little bro Kostas getting that chip. 😅🤣



(🎥: @Giannis_An34) pic.twitter.com/URKA70v4Tt — theScore (@theScore) October 26, 2020

Though Giannis was clearly joking about the situation, the Greek Freak posted some videos on his stories with "champ" written as he comments on Kostas. Throughout the videos, the younger Antetokounmpo is seen walking around and doing his thing, while Giannis calls him out for "changing" after he won the title. ]

The 25-year-old tells his viewers that Kostas does not see them anymore, before showing that the latter is watching the movie, Venom. The 2020 Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) then proceeds to ask Kostas multiple questions, pointing out this is how it is if one wins a title now.

Kostas was the 60th pick in 2018 NBA Draft's second round and played for the Dallas Mavericks and their G League team – Texas Legends – before being waived. The Lakers signed him in 2019, where he averaged 1.4 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists during the two-way contract. With both Thanasis and Giannis with the Bucks, Kostas became the first Greek-born NBA player to bag an NBA championship.

Giannis, on the other hand, was the Round 1 No. 15 pick in 2013. Since then, Giannis has won back-to-back NBA MVPs and is one of the few players to have won the DPOY and MVP award in the same year. His NBA campaign was also filled with countless rumours about his contract with the Bucks and impending free agency, especially after the Bucks bowed out early. If Giannis signs with the Bucks again, he could have the biggest contract in the league.

