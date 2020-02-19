Drew Brees Walks Comeback Trail As Saints QB Returns For 2020 NFL Season

New Orleans Saints fans will have been forgiven for thinking that the end was nigh for veteran quarterback Drew Brees. However, the star quarterback has now put delayed his retirement for at least one year. Drew Brees took to Instagram to announce that he would be returning to the Saints for the upcoming NFL season.

Drew Brees returns to Saints' fold ahead of the 1-month timeline

Earlier this year, New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President Mickey Loomis publicly stated that the Saints wanted Drew Brees to return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as its starting quarterback. At the Pro Bowl game in the recently concluded season, Drew Brees declared that he would come to a decision in a month's time regarding his future. It now seems that the Saints veteran QB has come to a decision well before the one-month timeline set by the 41-year-old himself.

Another season for Drew Brees in Saints colours in the NFL will mean that the Saints will have another shot at going to the Super Bowl after falling short last season. It would also carve an opportunity for Brees to go out the Peyton Manning way by winning the Super Bowl in the final game of his NFL career. The Saints have won three consecutive NFC South Division titles, but have been eliminated from the playoffs over the years in the Divisional, NFC Championship and Wild Card games.

On a swansong season, however, the Saints could have it in them to go all the way. If the Drew Brees career passing yards section is anything to go by, the Saints will be within a shot of glory.

Drew Brees accepted a $25M per year contract prior to 2018 that accounted for 14% of the league cap. With this logic, he’d be looking at a deal around $28M this time around. Though I believe a 3 year contract ranging from $90M to $100M in total value is more likely . — Spotrac (@spotrac) February 18, 2020

Drew Brees contract

For 14 years, the New Orleans Saints have been associated with one name - Drew Brees. With the veteran QB on the comeback trail for the Saints, what would the new Drew Brees contract look like? The Drew Brees contract from 2018 saw the five-time All-Pro and 12-time Pro Bowler earn a reported $25 million per year, which amounted to 14% of the salary cap that year.

If he were to make a similar demand this season, reports have indicated that the new Drew Brees contract could pay out up to $28 million this season with over 50% of that amount being guaranteed. With the Drew Brees career passing yards section reading 77,416 at the moment, Brees will warrant a higher sum than the Drew Brees contract from 2018. The 'Did Drew Brees retire' question, therefore, will only be answered come next year.

