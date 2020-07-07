Dwight Howard To Play In NBA Restart, Will Donate Paycheck To Non-profit Breathe Again

After weeks of debate, Los Angeles Lakers star Dwight Howard confirmed that he will be returning with the Los Angeles Lakers to play in Orlando. Howard, along with NBA stars like Kyrie Irving and Lakers star Avery Bradley, was against the NBA restart at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World due to the ongoing protests in the USA. Last month, Bradley confirmed that he will be opting out of the remaining 2019-20 season in Orlando, Florida due to personal reasons.

Dwight Howard to play for the NBA restart despite initial resistance

Lakers center Dwight Howard told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium today he has decided to play in restarted NBA season, join the team on Thursday in Orlando, and will donate his remaining game checks to his non-profit campaign Breathe Again. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2020

Dwight Howard to play in Orlando will donate paychecks to non-profit organization Breathe Again

As per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania, the Lakers centre will travel to Florida and participate in the NBA restart. However, Howard stated that he will be donating his remaining game checks to his Breathe Again campaign, which he will soon relaunch. As of last week, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel had revealed that Howard was still on fence about his decision to play from July 30.

As per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Frank Vogel revealed that the team was in communication with Howard with supportive phone calls and text messages. However, he never confirmed his participation. However, Vogel stated that Howard had wanted to play and the team hoped he would join them. In his report, McMenamin mentioned that Howard is taking care of his six-year-old son whose mother passed away in March.

During an earlier statement to Charania, Howard stated resuming the season could take the focus away from the ongoing situation in the USA where people were raising their voice against police brutality, racism and social inequality. Though Howard has played a limited role with the team this season, he has been crucial for the team's 49-14 win-loss record in the Western Conference. Before the season was suspended, Howard was averaging 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds per game. His defensive play has also helped lead the Lakers to their 105.5 defensive rating, which is the third in the NBA.

That’s roughly $700K in a donation for Dwight Howard. https://t.co/UdbkEQCK3T — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 7, 2020

Lakers center Dwight Howard tells @TheAthletic @Stadium: “My NBA salary and platform, while in the bubble, will be used to ignite a breath of fresh air into the community.” Full statement: pic.twitter.com/u4JlQ7q1ud — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2020

