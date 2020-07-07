JR Smith Opens Up About Feeling 'depressed' While He Was Out Of The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers signed veteran guard JR Smith as a replacement for Avery Bradley ahead of the NBA restart at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Rumours about Smith joining the Lakers were around for the entire 2019-20 season and Smith even worked out for the team in February. However, the Lakers ended up signing Dion Waiters shortly after Smith's workout with them.

Also read | LeBron James mad at JR Smith? NBA fans relive famous LeBron-JR Smith meme: LeBron James and JR Smith

JR Smith to Lakers: JR Smith felt depressed during his time away from the NBA

According to Southern California News Group's Kyle Goon, the 34-year-old NBA veteran said that he was in a 'very depressed state' while he was out of the NBA for a long time. Smith was recently on a conference call with reporters where he spoke about his recent contract with the Lakers to play at the Orlando bubble. Smith last played in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2019 after they waived him as they were unable to find a trade partner.

During the conference call on Monday (Tuesday IST), Smith revealed that though he is a 'big video gamer', he even stopped playing NBA 2K as his depressed state lasted a few months. Smith explained that he did not feel like practising or working out and wanted nothing to do with basketball. As per Smith, he felt low as something he loved and enjoyed playing at the highest level was no longer there.

Smith apparently felt that is career was prematurely over, which made it 'tough' for him to deal with. However, Smith stated that the 'great foundation' he had with his parents helped him.

Also read | JR Smith's jersey number revealed by agent Rich Paul after signing with Lakers

Smith spoke about his father, who was always with him and reminded him of his accomplishments and whatever he still has 'left in the tank. The 2016 NBA champion admitted that if not for his parents and their support, he would still be 'in that situation'. The 42-year-old guard also revealed that he constantly called his agent to check if there were any new opportunities for him.

However, he eventually stopped asking after he kept hearing nothing back. Smith decided that he would stop asking and keep working until someone called him.

Also read | JR Smith to Lakers: NBA free agent JR Smith likely to replace Avery Bradley, JR Smith contract details and LeBron James and JR Smith

Last month, Smith received a call from the Lakers after Avery Bradley announced that he would be sitting out of the NBA restart for personal reasons. Though there were mixed reactions about the team signing Smith for the remainder of the season owing to his history with LeBron James, his contract was signed on July 1. Lakers player Danny Green complimented Smith for being in shape, while head coach Frank Vogel also agreed with Green during a conference call on Monday.

Vogel stated that while his absence from the league is bound to have affected his game, the guard has done a 'remarkable job of keeping himself in shape and staying ready'. Vogel added that it would be a great story and Smith's presence would really help the team.

JR Smith to Lakers: JR Smith career earnings and JR Smith contract details

Smith contract is for $289,803 and will now replace Avery Bradley on the eligible roster of players for Orlando. Smith is still being paid $1,456,667 this season (through 2021-22) from the Cavaliers. https://t.co/1dJdTb7Hk3 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 1, 2020

During the call, Smith also mentioned how he feels after being back on the court. Smith stated that as he was gone for a while, he is trying to take in the much-needed and refreshing environment, but is focusing on taking it 'day-by-day' and trying to enjoy the moment as much as he could. He further explained that as he was in the league was most of his adult life, it was a culture shock after it was taken from him. Smith did not realise what he had till it was gone, which is why he just wants to 'enjoy every possible moment'.

Also read | JR Smith contract: Did Lakers sign JR Smith, LeBron's ex-teammate, to complete an entertaining roster? JR Smith Career earnings, JR Smith to Lakers

(Image source: Los Angeles Lakers official Instagram)