Pau Gasol Froze 'emotionally And Mentally' On Hearing About Kobe Bryant's Death

Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant played seven NBA seasons together and won two championships together (2009 and 2010 seasons). For the 10-year anniversary of the Los Angeles Lakers winning their championship in 2010, Pau Gasol discussed his time with the Lakers and relationship with late legend Kobe Bryant. Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in January.

Where was Pau Gasol when he heard about Kobe Bryant's death?

While talking to ClutchPoints, Pau Gasol revealed that he was driving back home in Barcelona when he heard about Bryant's death. He stated that he froze while his wife, who was beside him, told him the news. He froze mentally as well as emotionally but knew he had to make it home to find out what was going on.

Pau Gasol recalled him thinking it was some sick joke and wanted to tell his wife it was not funny. However, by the time he got home, they realised the news was most probably true. Gasol admitted to not believing the news for days and hoped that Kobe Bryant had made it.

As per Pau Gasol, if anyone could have survived something like that, it was Bryant. Gasol admitted that though it has been months, the incident is still fresh and painful.

Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant's relationship over the years

Even though Gasol moved on to play with the Chicago Bulls, Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant remained close. Gasol admitted that to him, Bryant was the elder brother he never had. He was someone who had had a big influence on Gasol's career and became someone he could count on.

Gasol revealed that they would comically talk about him making boys, as Bryant could not. He admitted that he and Bryant were close and appreciated each other. Gasol added that their communication was key to them and thinks Bryant always prided on himself being smart and prepared all the time. He remembers Bryant taking of himself and the team, something Gasol found inspiring.

Gasol has been in touch with Vanessa Bryant after Bryant's death and had sent a ceremonial birthday cake to her for Gianna Bryant's 14th birthday. He even posted a photo of him earning red to honour Gianna.

