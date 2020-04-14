Kobe Bryant Trends On Social Media Again Albeit For All The Wrong Reasons And Here Is Why

The late Kobe Bryant's name has been seen trending on social media once again off late and this was due to a post on Twitter comparing many former LA Lakers superstars. The Kobe Byrant Twitter post compared him with Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, allowing fans the option to Start, Bench and Cut between the three Lakers legends. Strangely, Kobe Bryant trending on social media was due to fans opting to 'Cut Kobe' and that sent some fans into meltdown.

Kobe Bryant trending: Kobe Bryant Twitter battle

Seeing Kobe Bryant trending isn't much of a surprise given that he is a five-time NBA champion. The 41-year-old former basketball superstar tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on January 26 earlier this year along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers in the chopper. Usually, a Kobe Bryant trending story or tweet is mainly for the good reasons considering his influence on sports all across the globe. However, some fans were shocked and seemingly couldn't bear to tolerate Kobe Bryant trending with negative phrases.

Kobe Bryant trending: Kobe Bryant Twitter battle

The Kobe Bryant Twitter meltdown began when a post from 'Hoop Central' which included former Lakers superstars Kobe, Kareem and Johnson and fans were asked to pick their options on whom they wanted to Start, Bench and Cut. The post was created in a bid to compare the NBA legends and most fans opted to 'Cut Kobe' which sparked fury among the Kobe Bryant Twitter followers. Here is the post by 'Hoop Central':

Start one

Bench one

Cut one pic.twitter.com/lQkaXnJr3i — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 12, 2020

Kobe Bryant Twitter fans furious with 'Cut Kobe' trend

The 'Cut Kobe' trend did not go down well with a few Lakers' fans who expressed their shock and disbelief on Twitter -

I know I didn’t roll my ass over to grab my phone just to see “Cut Kobe” trending on Twitter on this Easter merning. pic.twitter.com/KjqkveF0gP — Jayeson (@jayesonjackson) April 12, 2020

Cut Kobe? Y'all really doing this??? pic.twitter.com/h285BkFBsj — Tarvell D. Walker (@Vell_Walker) April 12, 2020

Cut Kobe ? Thought this was a steak joke. pic.twitter.com/NJ0KZFAWYG — J (@pantheonrising) April 12, 2020

Get off working 3rd shift to see?cut Kobe trending. pic.twitter.com/LsgSBB7FlR — 🥶🤷‍♂️ (@so_highlife) April 12, 2020

