Paul George Becomes 2nd NBA Player In 10 Years To Score 26 PTS, 6 STL In Under 30 Minutes

Paul George became the second NBA player in the last 10 seasons to score 26 points and 6 steals in less than 30 minutes of game time while playing the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST). The only other player to do this is George's teammate Kawhi Leonard. He made the record in 2015 when he played for the San Antonio Spurs by scoring 26 points and 7 steals in 24 minutes. Los Angeles Clippers won the match 114-99. Paul George finished the game with 26 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

👏 @Yg_Trece racks up 26 PTS and 6 STL in 29 MIN in the @LAClippers win, becoming the second player to reach those numbers in 30 MIN or less over the last 10 seasons.



The first was his current teammate, Kawhi Leonard (26 PTS, 7 STL in 24 MIN on 4/5/2015). pic.twitter.com/vp3XWv7eSd — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 27, 2019

Paul George pours in 26 PTS and grabs a season-high 6 STL, earning him #SAPStatLineOfTheNight! pic.twitter.com/T6W1zIFnTx — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 27, 2019

After George's debut, LA Clippers have an overall defensive rating of 103.1, second to only LA Lakers. George is averaging at 25.1 points, 6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 43.4% from the ground. Leonard has been leading the Clippers with an average of 25.8 points, 8 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Leonard has been sidelined for a few games because of load management. The Clippers are currently ranked eighth in the league with a 13-5 win-loss record.

