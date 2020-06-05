Paul George Leaves Michael Jordan Out Of His All-time List, Chooses Kobe Bryant Instead

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George recently revealed his NBA all-time list, which did not include NBA legend Michael Jordan. George is one of the many NBA stars who participated in sharing their all-time list. During the same interview, Paul Geroge also stated why he left Jordan out of the team, though he knows 'Michael is the best'.

Clippers' Paul George all-time list does not include Michael Jordan

Who are on the Paul George all-time list?

Paul George was with Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN's #oneteam Speaker series, where he discussed his recovery from his leg injury, the NBA return at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, and his all-time NBA team. George stated that he would include LeBron James, and while he knows Michael Jordan is the best, he would choose late NBA legend Kobe Bryant at number two.

He completed his list by choosing Larry Bird, Kevin Garnett and Shaquille O'Neal. He further explained that as he watched Bryant while growing up, he could never select Jordan before him. George's line-up is made up of people he has played against and the players he has faced over the years.

He also talked about handling a teammate like Michael Jordan on the court. Paul George stated that he would not have a hard time dealing with Jordan, as he grew up looking at Kobe Bryant and has gained an 'appreciation with his will to win and his fieriness'. George mentioned Jordan's The Last Dance, saying that he loved watching the ten-part docu-series and would love to play with a player like Jordan.

He further elaborated on Bryant's influence on him. He stated that Kobe Bryant was a huge part of his life while growing up, and that moulded him 'in a way'. George added that his admiration for the Los Angeles Lakers legend 'summed up the little kid Paul in Palmdale'.

He also discussed the playoffs and NBA title, saying that he is confident in the team's ability as they have the roster, coach, owner and city to win a championship. George, who has missed over 20 games due to his leg injury, stated that he is doing better now and his 'body is back 100'. He added that he is healthy, and will only get healthier with the team.

This season, George has averaged 21 points 3.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 42 games while shooting 39.9 percent from the three-point line. Paul George also briefly discussed their rivalry with the LA Lakers, stating that both teams could 'win it all', and they all respect that. George added that they will have to beat the Lakers to bag the NBA championship this season.