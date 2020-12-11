Paul George Signs Maximum Contract Extension With Clippers Worth $226 Million: Report

In a major move, the Los Angeles Clippers have extended All-Star Paul George’s contract for five years. The 30-year-old had his first up and down season with the Clippers but, the organisation have shown faith in George by offering a max contract of $226 million, including a player option for 2024-25. George is one of the key players in the Clippers having signed from the Oklahoma City Thunder last summer.

According to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Clippers have offered All-Star Paul George a new max contract ahead of the new NBA season. The extension will add four years and $190 million to his contract, which was already set to pay him $35.4 million in 2020-21. The 30-year-old thus will receive a max of $226 million over the next five seasons, including a player option for 2024-25. Paul George would have been a free agent in 2021 had he declined his $37.9 million player option after next season.

All-Star forward Paul George has signed a maximum contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers that’ll guarantee him as much as $226 million over the next five years, his agent Aaron Mintz of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2020

Paul George career stats

The 30-year-old is coming off an indifferent first season with the Clippers, averaging 21.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. George majorly struggled in the playoffs, shooting just 39.8 per cent from the field and 33.3 per cent from three-point range, and the Clippers bowed out after surrendering a 3-game advantage in the second round. Paul George, nonetheless, was in fine form before his trade to the Clippers, earning six All-Star selections in the previous seven seasons. The 30-year-old was at his best in 2018-19 with the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 28.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and a league-high 2.2 steals per game.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard received much criticism after The Athletic reported several of his teammates and staff resented the special treatment he received from the Clippers. The former is yet to led his team to an NBA championship ring, meaning he’s likely to be a sidekick with Leonard calling the shots. And while the new deal hardly changes the dynamic, it gives Clippers the option to have Paul George as the cornerstone of their franchise. The star duo were both entering potential contract years and while Kawhi Leonard could still leave in 2021 free agency, the Clippers now have a better draw with George.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)