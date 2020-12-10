Steph Curry Addresses Rumours About Potential James Harden-Warriors Trade

Before the 2020-21 season begins on December 22, fans are fixated on a possible James Harden trade. While the Houston Rockets are in no rush to trade their All-Star guard, Harden wants to play for a contender. Among rumours involving Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, reports also mentioned the Golden State Warriors – who apparently called regarding a deal involving the former MVP.

Steph Curry on the James Harden trade rumours

During a recent interview, Steph Curry spoke about the upcoming season, addressing the Harden trade rumours. While appearing on Damon, Ratto & Kolsky, Curry was asked about the Warriors requesting for Harden. The three-time NBA champion went back a few years, referring to the time when people believed LeBron James would leave the Cleveland Cavaliers to come play with them.

"There's all type of stuff that you hear," Curry said. "And that's all part of the small world that is the NBA rumour circles and whatnot". He added that these are the things one laughs about, while some are "just a part of the business". However, Curry believes, that till something happens, one can just brush it off.

He even spoke about Klay Thompson, who will be out for a second season owing to his Achilles injury. He missed the 2019-20 season due to his ACL tear, and was preparing for the upcoming season. Their president of basketball operations Bob Myers called Curry about the news, which made his heart sink.

"Obviously, your heart sinks, you don't really know how to respond in a moment like that because it is so unexpected and there was so much excitement for him coming back," Curry said. However, he called his teammate immediately, letting him know that he had their supports, and is not alone. Curry, who will play his 12th season, is himself playing after recovering from a broken hand.

Is a Harden Nets move still possible?

Rockets star James Harden wants to be on a contender elsewhere, and Brooklyn and Philadelphia are believed to be his top desired trade destinations, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Houston is fully comfortable keeping Harden and Russell Westbrook into the season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020

While a Harden-Warriors team up in unlikely, the Rockets guard wants to play for the Nets of 76ers. However, reports state that no deal is currently gaining momentum. While the 76ers might want Harden, they are not eager to break up both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Harden contract

Harden is currently signed to a four-year $171,131,520 contract with the Rockets. He is to earn a $42,782,880, per Spotrac. The team reportedly offered him a two-year extension of $103 million on his already-existing contract, which he has declined.

(Image credits: Steph Curry Instagram)