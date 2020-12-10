NBA Fans Marvel Over DeMarcus Cousins' New And Fit Look Before The 2020-21 Season

After an injury-laden season and extended stay in free agency, DeMarcus Cousins has finally teamed up with the Houston Rockets. Agreeing to a one-year deal with the Rockets, the 30-year-old will look to jump back from his ACL tear and Achilles injury, which landed him in free agency for the 2019-20 season. Now, as the 2020-21 season nears, fans are in awe of his fitter look.

Also read | Kevin Durant claims James Harden trade rumours don't affect him as new NBA season nears

NBA fans on DeMarcus Cousins' new look before the 2020-21 season

Boogie is looking like he lost some serious lbs heading into this season. 👀 pic.twitter.com/zxngVKL639 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 10, 2020

In new photos shared by the Houston Rockets, fans were able to see the 'new' Boogie. Many pointed out that while he looks thinner, it is what he needs to keep weight off of his leg, considering the many injuries he has faced. "Damn he looks like he’s in shape," one fan wrote, while many wished him a healthy and successful NBA campaign.

Also read | NBA fans drag Larsa Pippen for giving advice while reportedly cheating with Malik Beasley

Damn he looks like he’s in shape! — Jake😔👍 #RipChadwickBoseman (@W0lfSzn0) December 10, 2020

That's really good for his

1. MOBILITY

2. LOWER BODY.



Puts him in a better position to stay Fully healthy — Let's talk NBA (@NBArath23) December 10, 2020

I’m hoping Boogie can have a great season and stay injury free — Glynn Busson (@GlynnBusson) December 10, 2020

He needed less weight on his knees and Achilles this is good for him — Brandon Samuels (@BSHD_Unity) December 10, 2020

DeMarcus Cousins documentary

The Resurgence: DeMarcus Cousins, available on streaming services online, follows Cousins as he recovers from his injuires, trying to escape career death at 30 years of age. Shot after the 2017-18 season, the documentary captures his progress after his Achilles injury. Though Cousins returned to the court following his Achilles injury, he missed another season following his ACL tear while with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Also read | LaMelo Ball gets custom diamond grills, NBA fans remain confused over purchase

DeMarcus Cousins career

Cousins will sign a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, sources said. Houston expressed interest in signing the four-time All-Star before the NBA restart in July. Cousins serves as an upside signing, and has shown focus and drive in rehab through multiple long-term injuries. https://t.co/LUCaKrWwcj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 23, 2020

Cousins last played for the Golden State Warriors during the 2018-19 season, when he was recovering from his quadriceps tear in April. His tear was after his above-mentioned Achilles injury, which happened while he was playing with the New Orleans Pelicans in January 2018. While with the Warriors, he averaged 16.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game (2018-19). He was waived by the Lakers, after injuring his ACL while a workout last August.

Also read | DeMarcus Cousins injuries: DeMarcus Cousins set for Rockets move despite injury-ravaged season

(Image credits: Houston Rockets Twitter)