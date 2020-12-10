Malik Beasley KICKS OUT Wife Montana Yao And Kid Following Larsa Pippen Scandal

Minnesota Timberwolves star Malik Beasley's NBA offseason has been marred by a series of off-the-court controversies. The 24-year-old was recently pictured with NBA legend Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen, and their PDA-filled photos soon found their way to social media. Beasley's wife Montana Yao subsequently filled a divorce after seeing pictures of Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley and was then asked to leave the house by the NBA star.

Also Read: NBA Fans Drag Larsa Pippen For Giving Advice While Reportedly Cheating With Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley divorce: NBA star's wife alleges she was thrown out of their house after filing divorce

Malik Beasley's wife Montana Yao has hit out at the NBA star and Larsa Pippen after she was reportedly asked to leave her house after filing a divorce. In a long Instagram post, Yao thanked her followers for all their love and support in what is a 'pretty rough' time for her. The 23-year-old model claimed that she along with her son Makai were asked to leave their family home 10 days ago, and is pretty much confused with the timeline of events. However, Yao revealed that there was no apology or no private or public addressing of the situation.

Also Read: Pau Gasol Thinks Lakers Return Could Be Special, Wants To Play Alongside His Brother

The 23-year-old said that while she is not one to disclose private information, she may do so if it is appropriate. Malik Beasley's wife summed it up by saying she just wanted to thank each and everyone for their support and apologised for not being 'able to respond to each and every one of their wishes'. She further wrote, "Thank you to all the strong women and mothers who have shared similar stories,' while also thanking 'all the men out there' that have sent her support and have been understanding. The 23-year-old further wrote that she is focusing on healing herself and becoming the best mother she can be at this time.

Also Read: Kevin Durant Claims James Harden Trade Rumours Don't Affect Him As New NBA Season Nears

Larsa Pippen, 46 was spotted holding hands with Malik Beasley, 24. (via @SideActionHQ) pic.twitter.com/0Xdb68sfSJ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 1, 2020

Earlier this month, pictures of Malik Beasley holding hands with Kim Kardashian's former BFF Larsa Pippen during a November 23 outing were made public. The duo were spotted shopping together days after the 24-year-old NBA star signed a $60 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley have since received severe flak on social media, with the former being called a 'homewrecker'. The criticism is set to continue further after Montana Yao's statement on Wednesday.

Also Read: Larsa Pippen Returns To Miami Home After Being Spotted With Married NBA Star Malik Beasley

(Image Courtesy: Malik Beasley, Montana Yao Instagram)