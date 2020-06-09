Paul George's Hidden Hills Mansion Up For Sale At Price Above $9 Million: Reports

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is reportedly looking to sell his custom Hidden Hills mansion. According to The Los Angeles Times, George has listed his nearly 16,000 square feet mansion for $9.5 million. The 30-year-old bought the property four years ago for a reported $7.4 million.

Paul George mansion: Hidden Hills mansion for sale

The Paul George mansion has been listed on Realtor.com by Marc and Sara Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. As per the listing, the 16,000 square feet custom Mediterranean-style mansion features a "4000 square feet great room" that actors the floor plan. As per reports, some of the exquisite amenities inside the mansion are a formal dining room, movie theatre, custom-made office, billiards room, wine cellar, spa and swimming pool.

The luxurious Paul George mansion has a basketball court in the backyard. The backyard also features a lawn. According to The Los Angeles Times, the mansion has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms including a master suite. Speaking of the master suite, it features a two-sided fireplace and has "a bathroom with a buiilt-in sofa and a private patio."

Paul George net worth, Paul George career earnings

Although unverified, Celebrity Net Worth estimates the Paul George net worth figure to be around $80 million. Paul George, who joined the LA Clippers ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season from Oklahoma City Thunder, is also the highest-paid player on the Clippers roster with a reported $33 million annual salary. The small forward also earns a reported $8 million per year from endorsements. His career earnings is estimated to be north of $130 million.

Paul George spent two seasons with OKC after playing for the Indiana Pacers between 2010 and 2017. At Clippers, Paul George has forged a strong partnership with Kawhi Leonard. Clippers currently sit second in the Western Conference with a 44-20 (win-loss) record behind cross-city rivals, LA Lakers.

George is averaging 21 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists this season in 42 games. Back in December 2019, George and Leonard became the first duo in Clippers history to score over 40 points each in a single game. George scored a season-high 46 points while Leonard added 40 points to help Clippers beat Minnesota Timberwolves 124-117.

Disclaimer: The above information on Paul George net worth is sourced from other websites/publications. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image Credits: Realtor.com)