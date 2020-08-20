Zion Williamson's Game-used, Signed Shoes From Lakers Matchup In February Sell For $24,000

If the New Orleans Pelicans had made it to the NBA playoffs, fans would have witnessed a Zion Williamson-LeBron James matchup in Round 1. However, the Pelicans were eliminated after their eight seeding games at the NBA bubble. While fans won't witness Williamson take on Los Angeles Lakers and James at the playoffs during his rookie year, some had a chance to acquire Williamson's signed and game-worn shoes during a regular-season Pelicans vs Lakers game at an auction.

Zion Williamson autographed, game-worn shoes sell at $24,000 at auction

On Wednesday, Zion Williamson's game-used shoes during the Pelicans vs Lakers game on February 25 were sold at a Fanatics' auction. With a minimum bid of $5,000, the shoes autographed shoes sold for $24,000. The Fanatics Auctions' website described the item as Air Jordan 34 'Bayou Boys' PE shoes. Williamson wore shoes during the Pelicans 118-109 loss against the Lakers.

As per the photos provided by the site, Williamson has signed his name over the left toe along with "Game used 2/25/20 vs Lakers 29 PTS 6 REBS" written on the right toe with a black felt-tip marker. LeBron James had game-high 40 points during that game. Williamson, on the other hand, added 3 assists to his 29-points and 6-rebounds performance while shooting 8-for-18 from the field.

"These gold and tan shoes feature a reflective faux gator material with gator details that are inspired by Williamson's aggressive playing style down in the Bayou State," the website wrote. They added that the shoes "sharp teeth accent at the base of the tongue represent the ferocious gators found in the swamps of the Bayou". The heel counters also have the words 'BAYOU' decorating them on the left shoe, while 'BOYS' is written on the right one.

Zion Williamson auction in 2019

This isn't the first Williamson shoe pair to be sold for thousands of dollars. In August 2019, Williamson's game-worn shoes during his freshman season were sold for $19,680 by Goldin Auctions. He had worn the size 15 Nike Kyrie 5s during Duke's 90-64 victory against the San Diego State on November 19, 2018. The minimum bid for the shoes was $7,500.

Williamson, who was probably the most-anticipated rookie since LeBron James, was the No.1 overall draft pick by the Pelicans in the 2019 NBA Draft. However, Williamson's debut was delayed till January due to a back injury during the preseason games. However, the 20-year-old Duke University graduate averaged 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds in 24 games during his rookie campaign.

