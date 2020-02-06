Zion Williamson's Fan Gifts Him Shoes To Show His Appreciation

In December, Zion Williamson had gifted his shoes to a young New Orleans Pelicans fan. On Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST), the young fan returned his favour and gifted shoes to Zion Williamson. The fan gave Williamson the shoes while the 19-year-old was walking back from practice.

NBA 2019-20: Zion Williamson's fan gifts the Pelicans star rookie shoes to show his appreciation

A month after Zion gave a young fan his shoes, the fan returned the favor ❤️



(via spencer.workman/IG) pic.twitter.com/2yyanZFiD8

In the video, the young fan calls Zion Williamson over, telling him the shoes are for him. They remind him that he had gifted him shoes weeks ago, and he made new shoes to return the favour. Zion Williamson clicked a picture with the fan before leaving.

“Wanna trade?”@Zionwilliamson blessed a fan with one of his own shoes 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OCk6rSqU53 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 28, 2019

In December, Zion Williamson had 'traded' shoes with the same fan. He signed the fans shoe, while also signing and giving away his own shoe. In the video, Williamson is seen signing a few autographs for his young fans. Throughout the season, NBA stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James have gifted their shoes to young fans.

Currently averaging at 19.6 points per game, Zion Williamson made his NBA debut with the New Orleans Pelicans against San Antonio Spurs in January. After their loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST), Williamson was listed as available by the Pelicans. After the Pelicans vs Bucks game, Zion Williamson was listed as questionable by the Pelicans due to a toe sprain.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Pelicans highlights: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks to their victory

The Bucks won the Bucks vs Pelicans game with a 120-108 margin. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a double-double for his team with 34 points and 17 rebounds while shooting 70% from the field. Zion Williamson, on the other hand, scored 20 points, 7 rebounds and 4 minutes for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram scored team-high 32 points for the Pelicans.

