Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball Combine For NBA Bubble's First Alley-oop; Watch Video

NBA is back after a four-month hiatus and it took less than 30 minutes for New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson to dazzle on the court. While Williamson did not get enough minutes as fans would have liked, the No.1 overall pick of 2019 draft had enough time to shine for the resurgent Pelicans. One moment of brilliance was in the second quarter when the 20-year-old combined with Lonzo Ball for a perfect, long-range alley-oop.

In Q2 with nine minutes left on the clock and little to no pressure from a Jazz player, Lonzo Ball sent the ball flying towards Zion, who got hold of the ball and set it down the rim, all in one fluid spinning motion. You can watch it here:

ZO TO ZION IS BACK BABY pic.twitter.com/LPjeaE6hW1 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 30, 2020

Since Zion Williamson returned from his long-term injury back in February, the rookie has forged a strong partnership with Lonzo Ball with the latter using his superior court vision to spray passed to the power forward. And apparently, fans were quite impressed with the Zion-Lonzo partnership too:

Zo to Zion Alley-Oop bro I'm crying tears of joy right now #utanop — Švabo💯 (@Svab03) July 30, 2020

I could watch Lonzo lobs to Zion all day — Rob (40-24) (3-3) (@Hou5ton4L) July 30, 2020

The Zo-to-Zion connection is back and better than ever 🎯



(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/LRtO3QcNsY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 30, 2020

Zion spins, Lonzo lobs, Zion dunks. It's academic pic.twitter.com/uoE3smMDAx — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) July 30, 2020

Jazz vs Pelicans score, highlights

Despite leading for much of the game, a Q4 meltdown for the Pelicans allowed Jazz to sneak away with a 106-104 win. Down by 16 points at the break, he Jazz rallied together in the second half and held on for the win. Williamson played 15 minutes for 13 points and an assist. Brandon Ingram starred for New Orleans posting 23 points on the board in 33 minutes.

Ball finished the game with four points, seven assists and six rebounds. Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to lead Jazz's offence, scoring 23 points. five rebounds and three assists for the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell also had a good game, registering 20 points and five each of rebounds and assists.

Pelicans, 28-37, will face LA Clippers next on Saturday, August 1. Jazz, 42-23, will be up against OKC Thunder on the same day.

Before the league kickstarted its first game in the Orlando bubble, players from both teams, as well as coaches and referees, showed solidarity for the protests against systemic racism and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem. Players also donned Black Lives Matter t-shirts as they knelt ahead of the game. The coaches were seen wearing a patch with a special message: "Coaches for Racial Justice."

Members of the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz kneel together around a Black Lives Matter logo on the court during the national anthem before the start of an NBA basketball game Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) #BLM #NBARestart pic.twitter.com/wNuxeAI1vK — Ashley Landis (@LandisImages) July 31, 2020

Zion Williamson explained how emotional it was to experience a unified front of the NBA against a matter of pressing concern like racism:

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson on the social justice demonstration w/ Jazz, kneeling during National Anthem: “It was emotional. All of us there together as one doing something we believe in.” pic.twitter.com/11DxTCO340 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 31, 2020

