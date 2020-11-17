Pelicans Trade Jrue Holiday To Bucks For Eric Bledsoe, George Hill; NBA Fans In Shock

The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly traded point guard Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and three future first-round draft picks, including two pick swaps. The first of Pelicans' three draft compensations will be used during Wednesday's 2020 NBA draft, where New Orleans will receive the Bucks' No.24 pick.

While Bucks have signed off to part ways with three key future picks, the Jrue Holiday trade is a statement of intent, considering Milwaukee has been desperately trying to keep hold of two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Holiday, 30, was one of New Orleans' standout players during the 2019-20 season, where the Pelicans missed out on playoffs despite a late surge in form. The 30-year-old averaged 19.1 points, 4.8 rebound and 6.7 assists last season.

He signed a five-year $126 million contract in 2017 as the Pelicans tried to secure the futures of their star trio that also included Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins ended up suffering a long-term injury and moved to the Golden State Warriors for the 2018-19 season. Meanwhile, Davis was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers at the start of the 2019-20 season.

Thanks to some shrewd trades and drafts made by Pelicans executive VP David Griffin, Holiday became a part of the new core players in the Pelicans roster that included last year's No.1 draft pick, Zion Williamson, JJ Redick, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball.

In addition to the three first-round draft picks, the Pelicans will welcome Eric Bledsoe, who averaged 14.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists; and George Hill, who averaged 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists last season.

David Griffin flipped Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday into:



- Six first-round picks

- Brandon Ingram

- Lonzo Ball

- Josh Hart

- Eric Bledsoe

- George Hill

- Two pick swaps pic.twitter.com/X6vJGPSW0r — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 17, 2020

Jrue Holiday to Bucks

As for the Milwaukee Bucks, the franchise is looking to build a group of core players of their own to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. According to reports, Giannis has likely signed off on the blockbuster trade, which might persuade him to stay in Milwaukee beyond 2021. Holiday, a known playmaker, would help to take the pressure off Giannis in both, offence and defence.

With the likes of Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez as starters, Jrue can prove to be a key addition for the Bucks, looking to massively improve their post-season form. The Bucks are reportedly also pursuing a sign-and-trade deal with the Sacramento Kings for Bojan Bogdanovic.

For the Bucks, they were able to acquire Jrue Holiday without costing themselves any of their key core players. Three firsts and two pick swaps isn’t an immense price to pay with @Giannis_An34’s decision looming on signing his extension. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2020

The Bucks new lineup:



Jrue Holiday

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Khris Middleton

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Brook Lopez pic.twitter.com/D9xmST5Olq — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 17, 2020

Social media reactions to Jrue Holiday to Bucks blockbuster trade

Jrue Holiday 🔥

One of the most underrated players in the league! pic.twitter.com/7gVt3S2c61 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 12, 2020

Is that a lot for Jrue Holiday? Yes.



If getting Jrue Holiday keeps Giannis in town after ’21? You do it 100 times out of 100 and twice on Sunday. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) November 17, 2020

How the Bucks looking at Giannis to sign that extension after making the deals for Jrue Holiday and Bogdan Bogdanovic pic.twitter.com/N0ilEYT9Fn — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) November 17, 2020

The Jrue Holiday trade just made the Pelicans' future even brighter:



• Zion

• Lonzo Ball

• Brandon Ingram

• Josh Hart

• 2 more first round picks from Lakers

• 3 first round picks from Bucks

• 2 pick swaps from Bucks pic.twitter.com/T8LZ7UXh7R — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 17, 2020

