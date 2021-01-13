Pelicans Vs Clippers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the New Orleans Pelican in the NBA regular season on Wednesday night. The game will be played at the Staples Center and will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Here's a look at how to watch Pelicans vs Clippers live stream, team news, and our prediction for the same.

Also Read: Danny Green Has Perfect Response For Heckler Calling Out His 0-of-9 Shooting Loudly: WATCH

Pelicans vs Clippers prediction and preview

The New Orleans Pelicans will look to make some early ground in their race to the playoffs when they face off against the Clippers on Wednesday night. The New Orleans outfit are on a three-game losing run and the Clippers pose a sizeable threat at home. The Pelicans suffered a humiliating defeat against the Charlotte Hornets last time out, with Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges helping the hosts to a 118-110 win. Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson again ran the show for the Pelicans but were not enough in the end.

Also Read: James Harden Walks Off Podium Abruptly After 'farewell' Speech On Rockets, John Wall IRKED

A look at the week of hoops ahead. pic.twitter.com/Cd4fp2kZvJ — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 11, 2021

As for the Los Angeles Clippers, Kawhi Leonard and Co. bounced back from their defeat against the Golden State Warriors to defeat the Chicago Bulls in a close game. Leonard and Paul Geroge combined for a whopping 53 points, while Lou Williams, Serge Ibaka and Marcus Morris got into double figures in their 130-127 win. The Clippers have a 7-4 record before heading into the clash against the Pelicans and will be favourites for the win as they look to close the gap on toppers and rivals Los Angeles Lakers. However, New Orleans could well mount an upset and the Clippers will have to be wary of that threat.

Also Read: NBA Scores: Joel Embiid Scores 45 In OT Win Vs Heat, Lakers Clinch 3rd Straight Win

Pelicans vs Clippers team news: Injured and doubtful players

New Orleans Pelicans: Lonzo Ball (out), Eric Bledsoe, JJ Redick (day-to-day)

Los Angeles Clippers: Ivica Zubac (day-to-day)

Pelicans vs Clippers team news: Predicted starting line-up

New Orleans Pelicans: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Los Angeles Clippers: Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Serge Ibaka

Pelicans vs Clippers TV channel: How to watch Pelicans vs Clippers live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Pelicans vs Clippers game will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Thursday, January 14.

Also Read: 'James Harden Definitely Had Pre-game Meal': Rockets Star Trolled For Being Overweight

(Image Courtesy: Pelicans, Clippers Twitter)