Phoenix Suns Twitter Account On A Roll, Entertain With Memes Hurled At Other NBA Teams

The Phoenix Suns have been having fun at the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida. Yet to qualify for the playoffs while occupying the tenth place in the Western Conference, the Suns have turned their Twitter account into a meme page, sharing videos from the bubble while making the best out of their time in Disney World. They made a meme out of their star Devin Booker after his 35-point performance against the LA Clippers and even turned into a Denver Nuggets fan club before their matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Phoenix Suns Twitter change their name to 'Depressed Nuggets fan' after loss against Trail Blazers

you can change your name back, @Suns.



because...BLAZERS WIN! BLAZERS WIN! pic.twitter.com/l1wkPE7Hwr — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 7, 2020

Already ahead of you. pic.twitter.com/MnCT7Z1u9d — Depressed Nuggets Fan (@Suns) August 7, 2020

With a 30-39 win-loss record, the Suns are two games behind the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. If the ninth-seeded team is within four games of the Grizzlies, they get a chance to compete in a play-in tournament to qualify for the playoffs. However, the Portland Trail Blazers rank above the Suns with a 32-38 record. Before the Trail Blazers' game on Thursday (Friday IST) versus the Denver Nuggets – who have clinched their playoff spot already – the Suns turned their Twitter account into a 'Denver Nuggets Fan Club'. They asked their fans to cheer for the Nuggets because their victory would help the Suns rank ninth and have a chance of qualifying for the postseason. The Trail Blazers asked them to change their name after their 125-115 win over the Nuggets. However, the Suns had already become a 'Depressed Nuggets fan' account.

Phoenix Suns Twitter account asks fans to support the Denver Nuggets

Hey everyone,



Let’s come together and wish the @nuggets good luck tonight. — Depressed Nuggets Fan (@Suns) August 6, 2020

Phoenix Suns respond to a troll on Twitter with a GIF

Along with their banter revolving around the NBA standings, the Phoenix Suns Twitter account has been interacting with some NBA fans and also using their recently created Devin Booker meme. Booker, who slid down the court after his turnaround game-winner over Kawhi Leonard gave birth to a fresh new meme with his post after the clutch. Booker was praised by the NBA world and the Suns edited Booker's meme after the game while retweeting tweets from WNBA team Phoenix Mercury. Fans have responded positively to the Suns' account, appreciating the Suns' attitude while trying to maintain their 4-0 record.

PSA 🚨



We are now taking applications to join the Suns bandwagon 🛺



Submit your applications at :



Sunsaretheonly4-0teaminthebubble@weareonfiredotcom — Depressed Nuggets Fan (@Suns) August 6, 2020

Till now, the Suns are the only team at the bubble to have won four straight seeding games. They have been engaging with teams ever since they resumed the 2019-20 season, including the Indiana Pacers. The Suns have also made a few pop culture references, like including dialogues from the popular series Hunger Games.

The Suns are halfway through their current schedule and have games against the Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks remaining. Booker is leading their stats table with a 26.2 points average, followed by Deandre Ayton (18.9 PPG) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (18.7 PPG).

(Image source: Phoenix Suns Twitter account)