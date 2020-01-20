The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

POR Vs GSW Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Basketball News

Warriors and Trail Blazers will face each other for their upcoming NBA game. Here are the POR vs GSW Dream11 squad details, top picks and all game predictions.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
POR vs GSW dream11

Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers will play against each other on Tuesday, January 21 at 8:30 AM IST (Monday,  January 20, 10:00 PM EST). The Trail Blazers currently have a 18-26 (win-loss) record, ranking 11th in the Western Conference standings. The Warriors are the bottom of the league with a 10-34 record. You can play the POR vs GSW game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the POR vs GSW Dream11 prediction, squad details, player performances and injury updates. 

Also read | Dejounte Murray breaks Trae Young's ankle with nasty crossover, Spurs dugout laugh at it

POR vs GSW Dream11 player performances

Damian Lillard is Portland's best performer with an average of 27.1 points, 4 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. CJ McCollum follows with an average of 21.5 points per game. Hassan Whiteside, Anfernee Simons and Rodney Hood all have been performing well. D'Angelo Russell has been scoring points for Golden State Warriors with an average of 23.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists. Alec Burks (15.8 ppg) Eric Paschall (13.8 ppg) Damion Lee (12.5 ppg) and Glenn Robinson III (12.3 ppg) have also been playing well. 

. Also read | Tristan Thompson gets ejected after slapping ex-Cavaliers teammate Jae Crowder’s butt

POR vs GSW injury updates

CJ McCollum might not play against the Warriors due to an ankle injury. Warriors' Jacob Evans is out for the upcoming match, while Robinson is considered as questionable. 

Also read | Buggs, Hawaii beat UC Santa Barbara 70-63

POR vs GSW squad details

Portland Trail Blazers: Kent Bazemore, Moses Brown, Zach Collins, Pau Gasol, Mario Hezonja, Jaylen Hoard, Rodney Hood, Skal Labissiere, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Anthony Tolliver, Gary Trent Jr. and Hassan Whiteside.

Golden State Warriors: Ky Bowman, Alec Burks, Stephen Curry, Willie Cauley-Stein, Marquese Chriss, Jacob Evans, Draymond Green, Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, Glenn Robinson, D'Angelo Russell, Alen Smailagic, Omari Spellman and Klay Thompson.

POR vs GSW Dream11 team and prediction

  • Point-guards: Damian Lillard (SP), D'Angelo Russell, Anfernee Simons
  • Shooting-guards: Alec Burks, Damion Lee
  • Small-forwards: Omari Spellman
  • Power-forwards: Carmelo Anthony 
  • Centre: Willie Cauley-Stein

Trail Blazers start as favourites to win the game.

Note – The POR vs GSW Dream11 team prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in your game. 

Also read | Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant throws down monster alley-oop dunk in Grizzlies' 4-point win

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AJIT DOVAL AS INDIAN SPY IN PAK
OPERATION SHAHEEN BAGH STUNG
PM MODI LAUDS DRAVID AND LAXMAN
LIST OF BJP NATIONAL PRESIDENTS
BONEY ON SHABANA AZMI'S HEALTH
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA