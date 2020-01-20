POR Vs GSW Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers will play against each other on Tuesday, January 21 at 8:30 AM IST (Monday, January 20, 10:00 PM EST). The Trail Blazers currently have a 18-26 (win-loss) record, ranking 11th in the Western Conference standings. The Warriors are the bottom of the league with a 10-34 record. You can play the POR vs GSW game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the POR vs GSW Dream11 prediction, squad details, player performances and injury updates.

POR vs GSW Dream11 player performances

Damian Lillard is Portland's best performer with an average of 27.1 points, 4 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. CJ McCollum follows with an average of 21.5 points per game. Hassan Whiteside, Anfernee Simons and Rodney Hood all have been performing well. D'Angelo Russell has been scoring points for Golden State Warriors with an average of 23.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists. Alec Burks (15.8 ppg) Eric Paschall (13.8 ppg) Damion Lee (12.5 ppg) and Glenn Robinson III (12.3 ppg) have also been playing well.

POR vs GSW injury updates

CJ McCollum might not play against the Warriors due to an ankle injury. Warriors' Jacob Evans is out for the upcoming match, while Robinson is considered as questionable.

POR vs GSW squad details

Portland Trail Blazers: Kent Bazemore, Moses Brown, Zach Collins, Pau Gasol, Mario Hezonja, Jaylen Hoard, Rodney Hood, Skal Labissiere, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Anthony Tolliver, Gary Trent Jr. and Hassan Whiteside.

Golden State Warriors: Ky Bowman, Alec Burks, Stephen Curry, Willie Cauley-Stein, Marquese Chriss, Jacob Evans, Draymond Green, Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, Glenn Robinson, D'Angelo Russell, Alen Smailagic, Omari Spellman and Klay Thompson.

POR vs GSW Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Damian Lillard (SP), D'Angelo Russell, Anfernee Simons

Shooting-guards: Alec Burks, Damion Lee

Small-forwards: Omari Spellman

Power-forwards: Carmelo Anthony

Centre: Willie Cauley-Stein

Trail Blazers start as favourites to win the game.

Note – The POR vs GSW Dream11 team prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in your game.

