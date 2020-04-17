Jalen Green To Skip College And Sign Big G League Deal Worth $500,000: Report

Future NBA prospect Jalen Green has decided to sign a deal with the NBA G League. While many colleges like Memphis and Auburn were reported to be possible choices for Green, the 18-year-old has favoured the G League. Other high school players are also reportedly considering the same path as Jalen Green.

Jalen Green G League contract: Jalen Green decides to skip college and join the NBA G League

blessing from the man above🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/TItfZTSX85 — Jalen Green🤍 (@JalenGreen) April 16, 2020

Jalen Green G League contract: Jalen Green to play for G League to prepare for NBA

During a recent interview, Jalen Green revealed that has chosen to play for the G League to prepare for his ultimate goal – the NBA. He believes that it is a good decision to skip college, and knows he can return to finish his education later. He added that school is a 'big thing' in his family, and he can go back and finish later. Green also revealed that he would have chosen Memphis if he had decided to go to college. Green played basketball for San Joaquin Memorial High School in Fresno.

Jalen Green G League contract could be for $500,000

Reporting w/ @Draftexpress: Jalen Green is making the leap to a reshaped NBA professional pathway program, a G-League initiative that’ll pay elite prospects $500K-plus and provide a one-year development program outside of minor-league’s traditional team structure. Story soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 16, 2020

Jalen Green G League contract: NBA G League to launch a new team for Jalen Green?

The NBA G League is working to launch a team in Southern California that will be headlined by five-star prospect Jalen Green, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2020

Jalen Green scouting report: Green already a top prospect for the NBA 2021 draft

As per recent reports, the NBA could start a new G League team only for Jalen Green. The Jalen Green G League contract is reported to be around $500,000, which could increase with additional endorsement opportunities. The Jalen Green scouting report predicts him to be one of the top five picks in the NBA 2021 draft. According to college Jalen Green stats, he is the No. 3 overall player, No. 2 combo guard and No. 2 play in California from the 2020 class. Many reports also questioned Green's decision to skip college. While talking to Bleacher Report, Green revealed that instead of feeling the pressure, he just 'loves' playing basketball. Though aware of the risks, Green is confident about his decision of joining the G League.