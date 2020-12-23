Rajon Rondo Girlfriend Seen Punching Woman Over NBA Star's Parking Space Issue: WATCH

A simple parking issue might cause Rajon Rondo a million dollars. As per recent reports, the NBA star and his girlfriend are being sued by a woman named Toktam Jorshari, who has accused the couple of assaulting over a parking space issue. While the name of Rondo's girlfriend is not public, a slightly blurry video shows the incident taking place.

Rajon Rondo sued by Toktam Jorshari after altercation

As per Jorshari's lawsuit, Rondo and his girlfriend were involced in the violent altercation back in July 2020. The reports mentioned a parking lot, where Rondo's $300,000 worth Rolls Royce SUV was parked in the handicapped spot. Rondo was apparently unhappy that Jorshari's vehicle was parked close to his luxury car, which turned into an argument where the girlfriend attacked Jorshari.

The video, shared by TMZ Sports, shows the fight clearly. While there is no audio available, the girlfriend is seen punching Jorshari after Rondo nudges her with his arm. "In the NBA, unnecessary and excessive contact is considered a Flagrant 2 foul, which can result in a fine, ejection and possible suspension of a player," the attorneys added, speaking about how such behavious is "assault and battery" elsewhere.

"No man should ever put their hands on a woman, ESPECIALLY an NBA basketball player with superior height, and strength. The video speaks for itself," the lawsuit reads.

Jorshari claims that she wants a $1 million for damages – emotional distress coupled with assault and battery.

However, Rondo's attorney is defending the claim. They write that while COVID-19 was surging, he chose his elbow, especially since his thumb was in a cast back then. "His vehicle was correctly parked in a handicapped spot while he was picking up his girlfriend." They explain the the plaintiff was not in any assigned parking spot.

She apparently refused to put on a mask, or even move her car. Torshari and the girlfriend fought for around 10 seconds, which Rondo had tried to prevent. However, he hesitated due to his broken thumb and no mask worn by Torshari.

Are Ashley Bachelor and Rajon Rondo dating now?

While the video shows the altercation, one cannot identify who Rondo's girlfriend is. Though his current relationship status is not confirmed, the NBA veteran has two children with Ashley Bachelor. Even though she was with him during his time with the Boston Celtics, the star is currently with Latoia Fitzergald.

Latoia Fitzgerald Instagram: Who is Rajon Rondo girlfriend?

Per reports, Rondo is dating Fitzergald currently. The latter often posts pictures on Instagram, conforming their status. While they started dating this year, they even vacationed in Maldives together recently.

(Image credits: Rajon Rondo Instagram)