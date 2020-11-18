Lakers Star Rajon Rondo Keen On Surprise Move To Crosstown Rivals Clippers?

Los Angeles Lakers star Rajon Rondo is reportedly not interested in helping LeBron James and co. defend their NBA 2020 title next season as he eyes a move away during the off-season. The 34-year-old, who joined Lakers in 2018, is interested in a switch to crosstown rivals Los Angeles Clippers, despite interest from elsewhere. The Rajon Rondo trade rumours come as a surprise to many with the former Boston Celtics man having reportedly opted out of his contract to test free agency.

Rajon Rondo Clippers: Lakers star keen on rival move despite Hawks interest

According to reports from Frank Isola, Rajon Rondo has no interest in continuing his stay with the Lakers despite their title-winning season. The 34-year-old NBA veteran had become a fan favourite last season, with his clutch displays in the playoffs helping Lakers end their title drought. Isola reports that Rondo has a $15 million for two years guaranteed option available with the Atlanta Hawks, but remains keen on moving to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Rajon Rondo is expected to receive a significant offer from the Atlanta Hawks ($15 million for two years guaranteed) but according to a source, Rondo remains focused on potentially joining the Clippers. He could possibly get the mid-level from LAC. — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) November 17, 2020

The Clippers are unlikely to offer a similar deal for him, but will definitely make a move as they size up point guard options after falling short last season. The idea of Rondo teaming up with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will also take some pressure off of Lou Williams as the only reliable primary ball-handler. The Hawks, on the other hand, pursue the Lakers star as a backup to All-Star Trae Young, with current reserve guard Jeff Teague set to hit unrestricted free agency.

While nothing is certain yet, the Clippers are likely to be boosted by Rondo's arrival and will look to banish the ghosts of last season, which saw them surrender meekly to the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs. Kawhi Leonard and co. harbour ambitions of a title run, and the 34-year-old's clutch displays from last season are likely to aid their cause. Furthermore, the Rajon Rondo trade is a little more sweeter for the Clippers as they snap him up from their city rivals.

Rajon Rondo contract: Dennis Schroder stats and Lakers move

According to ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are in talks with Oklahoma City Thunder to finalise a trade for Dennis Schroder. Schroder has one year and $15.5 million left on his contract and has been one of the most sought after guards in the trade market. The 27-year-old's trade will see Lakers' 28th overall pick and guard Danny Green move to OKC Thunder.

Schroder finished runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year last season, averaging 18.9 points and 4.0 assists as he formed a three-point-guard axis alongside Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The former Atlanta Hawks man is likely to sign a new contract after joining the Lakers, and the deal is likely to be announced after the NBA draft on Wednesday night.

