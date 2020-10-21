Derrick Rose's Wife Laughs At The Idea Of A 'more Likely' Trade To Lakers Next Season

Before the upcoming 2020-21 NBA season, the Lakers will have to re-sign Anthony Davis along with Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Both players are expected to enter free agency, while Davis will refuse his player option and re-sign. While the team, with LeBron James on their roster, won their 17th NBA title this season, they need to set up their roster around their two stars.

Derrick Rose wife reacts to Lakers trade rumours involving Pistons star

As per recent reports, there was a Derrick Rose trade on the cards which the Lakers did not follow through with earlier this year. However, since the free agency is fast approaching, both teams might be open to a deal soon. A recent Instagram post, which focused on Rose's move to LA, was seen by his wife – Alaina Anderson. She commented on the Bleacher Report post, using only laughing faces to react.

Along with Caldwell-Pope and Rando, Avery Bradley and JaVale McGee could also enter free agency. Though a deal with the Pistons was being pursued earlier, reports add that both teams might be open to trade now. This season, the Lakers have Kyle Kuzma and Alex Caruso in rotation – both young and with three years of experience.

A Derrick Rose trade to the Lakers is a lot more likely to happen this offseason than it was during the trade deadline, per @SeanDeveney



LA decided against a Rose trade last February because they predicted a strong buyout market and didn’t want to force a trade. pic.twitter.com/XnRK4RbEm4 — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) October 17, 2020

A General Manager, while talking about the trade, stated that "both sides were reluctant when they went into in January, February,” and Lakers were not ready to make a big move before the buyout market. The GM added that while their interest was present, it was not "too serious", and "they’re both in a position to where a deal is much more likely now".

Derrick Rose contract and stats

In 2019, Rose signed a two-year $15 million contract with the Pistons. While Lakers have Rondo and Kuzma shooting consistently from the bench, Rose could be another backup for Davis or James. Last season, the 32-year-old scored 18.1 points and 5.6 assists per game. The team will also have to consider Kuzma and his contract, which will expire next season.

